Perched on a hill overlooking Shelter Harbor Golf Club with seasonal views of Block Island is a newly-built home with an attached 2-car garage at 3 Olive Grove Lane in Westerly, Rhode Island.
Situated on 1.5 acres of land off Route 1 on a quiet cul-de-sac with only 2 other homes, this gray vinyl-sided colonial is close to Watch Hill, Westerly Town Beach, and Misquamicut State Beach.
A long paved driveway, aesthetically-pleasing boulders and a stone/granite walkway bring you to the front entrance with an inviting front porch with composite decking and vinyl railings – a lovely spot to enjoy your coffee or a cool drink and watch the sun set.
Enter into a foyer with stairs that lead to the second-floor bedrooms. Turn right into a formal dining room that features a rustic chandelier, crown molding and elegant raised paneling on a third of the walls – the ideal setting for celebrating special occasions with family and friends.
Turn left into a huge open area with recessed lighting. This Great Room provides a cathedral ceiling, overhead wooden ceiling fan, and a gas fireplace with a tile/wood façade. Double sliding-glass doors open to a large rear deck with composite decking and stairs that descend to a tranquil backyard.
This open floor plan flows into a stunning eat-in kitchen with a pantry closet, high-end, stainless-steel appliances (including a gas stove), granite countertops, tiled backsplash, crown molding and white, soft-close Shaker cabinets. A large island provides more cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and wine cooler.
Nearby, are a double coat closet, door that opens to the oversized 2-car garage with space for workbenches and kayaks, and a half-bath with seafoam-colored walls, white wainscoting, and wood-grain tile flooring.
An abundance of windows brings in the sun and provide a view of trees in every direction – giving it a treetop feel!
Enjoy the separateness of having the bedrooms on the upper level away from any activity going on downstairs. The spacious master bedroom suite provides a walk-in closet and a private bath with double vanity and a tiled walk-in shower. It also has a private balcony with seasonal views of Block Island.
Two slightly smaller bedrooms with double closets are served by a full bathroom with a shower/tub. All 3 bedrooms provide large double windows and ceiling fan/lights.
Additionally, the seafoam-colored walls, wainscoting and wood-grain tile flooring in all 3 baths create a cohesive ambiance in this home.
This floor also features a linen closet and laundry room with a washer/dryer hookup and overhead shelving.
For additional living space, simply finish off a portion of the walk-out basement. Transform it into another bedroom with a bathroom. Or, create a recreational room for playing billiards and watching television. Double sliding-glass doors open to the backyard and shade provided by the upper-level deck – the perfect way to be outside and out of the sun on hot summer days.
Seize the moment to have the best of both worlds. Enjoy living in a country setting with many walking trails and still being near spectacular beaches, marinas, fresh/saltwater fishing venues, and of course – golf ranges. You will also be close to shopping amenities on Route 1, the hospital, Interstate-95 and Westerly’s cultural downtown area and train station.
Utilize this 2,350-square-foot, newly-built home as a vacation retreat or for year-round living. It is connected to city water and provides a septic system, bottled propane gas forced hot air heat, and central air-conditioning. Additionally, this home’s vinyl siding and composite decking means you will save a great deal of time and money on home maintenance, which will give you more time to have fun with those you love!
Whether you entertain a great deal or just have a large family, this home will serve you well with its open floor plan and vast amount of entertaining space – which includes a long front porch and large deck!
The listing price for this beautiful colonial home at 3 Olive Grove Lane in Westerly, Rhode Island is $699,000. For more information, contact Realtor Dianne Lemay of Randall, Realtors on her cell phone at 413-636-9048, or by email at dlemay@randallrealtors.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.