Seize the moment to become part of one of Hopkinton, Rhode Island’s most desirous new neighborhoods. Enjoy the privacy that comes from living on a street surrounded by 16 acres of open space!
Situated on almost one acre of land at the end of a cul-de-sac at 16 Shady Grove Road in Hope Valley Village, is a newly-constructed, custom-designed home with an attached 2-car garage.
Clad in taupe-colored vinyl with white trim, this home offers many special touches throughout.
A paved path brings you to the front door. Once inside the foyer, you’ll instantly notice the 9-foot ceilings (which feels much higher), double coat closet, hardwood flooring stretching out in all directions, metal balusters on the second-floor staircase and a sliding wooden door that opens to the laundry room, which provides space for a folding table or ironing board.
Continue on into an open floor plan – perfect for entertaining and sharing daily interactions with family.
Imagine the gourmet kitchen with its stunning granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, which include an exhaust fan over a gas stove/oven, dishwasher (all of which will soon be installed), built-in microwave and second oven for parties and holidays. An abundance of light gray cabinets with soft-close drawers and under-cabinet LED lighting complement the dark blue wainscoted island (with overhead pendant lighting soon to be mounted), which seats 5 people.
A large family area features 3 oversized windows that overlook the wooded backyard and an impressive floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace (gas) with a mantle and hearth. It seems like the perfect setting for relaxing at the end of the day with a beverage and quiet conversation.
A third section of this open space, which features a pewter chandelier, could be utilized as a dining area. Or you could create a second family area here with couches, chairs and a television. Double glass sliders open to a large deck with composite decking.
It’s noteworthy to mention that there are multiple large windows in almost every room, filling this home with natural light.
Double French doors in the front foyer lead to another space that could be used as a formal dining room. Or, utilize this area as an office, study or art room.
Enter the home from the garage and discover another lovely foyer with built-in shiplapped seating and overhead storage cubicles, a pantry closet and a half-bath with a granite-topped white vanity and gray tile flooring. Just imagine how organized you could be with all these amenities!
On the second floor you will find 4 bedrooms and 8-foot ceilings. The master suite includes beautiful hardwood flooring, a large walk-in closet and a gorgeous full bath with a linen closet and double-sink vanity with a soon-to-be-installed elegant white quartz top. It also includes a custom-tiled walk-in shower with a rain showerhead and glass doors.
The 3 other bedrooms offer either walk-in closets or a wall-length double closet.
A second full bathroom on this level will also boast a granite-topped double-sink vanity and a privacy door that opens to the shower/tub and commode. This allows at least 3 people to use this bathroom at the same time!
There is still much more to see in this 2,800-square-foot home. The second floor also contains a bonus room with hardwood flooring, which could be used in so many ways. Utilize it as an office, craft room or exercise area.
Stairs lead to the attic, where you will discover an abundance of storage space.
Then there is the walk-out basement with 2 windows and double doors that open to a covered patio. Finish it off and create a recreation room for even more fun. Billiards anyone?
This newly-constructed home provides muted-colored walls, central air-conditioning and gas heating (2 zoned), 200-amp electrical service, a central-vacuum system, well and septic system. Plus, a 2-car garage will help keep your cars looking like new.
Enjoy living in this modern colonial home in a new family neighborhood surrounded by 16 acres of woodlands and wildlife, while still being close to Interstate-95. You’re just 7 minutes from a supermarket in Richmond, 30 minutes from Westerly and the Warwick Airport, 25 minutes from the University of Rhode Island and located within the highly-rated Chariho School District.
The listing price is $579,000. Act soon and choose the stain for the hardwood flooring and the plumbing fixtures for the kitchen and bathrooms.
For more information about this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home at 16 Shady Grove Road in Hopkinton, Rhode Island’s Hope Valley Village, contact Realtor Jill Matson of Randall, Realtors by cell phone at 401-369-4005 or by email at jmatson@randallrealtors.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.