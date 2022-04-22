The neighborhood is called South Hill, near the beach, yet high on a hill.
The architect is prominent with an impeccable and graceful style, Mark Comeau of Mystic.
The home is sprawling, nearly 5500 square feet of exquisite living space just waiting for people of equally exquisite taste to fill the space.
This is a very warm, livable property with so many options for the smart, savvy buyer who recognizes possibilities and wants to make them personal realities.. There is so much here with which to work, beckoning you to put your own special touch on every one of the 17 rooms, working your on sense of style on the 5 bedrooms, making those 5 1/2 baths even more luxurious. In short, you can put the key in the door and make it yours.
This contemporary colonial sits at the very top of a quiet street in this much sought-after neighborhood. Three levels high, you can almost touch the sky and yet know the ocean is just in the distance.
Enter the large foyer, and immediately you'll know this is a home you'll want to share with those you love, for it has been designed for comfortable coastal entertaining. The sunken living room with wood-burning fireplace, recessed lighting, and vaulted ceiling is to your immediate left while the formal dining room is to the right of the front door spilling into the gourmet kitchen.
Beautifully designed with center island, granite countertops, and a dining area, you can entertain while you work effortlessly. You'll appreciate the two pantries, one closed for storage and one with an open concept extending from the kitchen into the dining room, so you can be part of the conversation while preparing cocktails and hors d'oeuvres; and to keep things on chill, there's even a built-in temperature controlled wine cooler.
Beyond the kitchen is the family room with vaulted ceilings and French doors leading to the deck and outside shower, so guests can wash away the sand before re-entering without washing away the memories of life and leisure at one of the most beautiful locations between Boston and New York.
Perhaps most unique about the first level is an exclusive suite with its own entry, a one car garage, kitchenette, living room, laundry area, and private bedroom and bath. This is just perfect for an au pair, guests, or that special person or persons who may be staying awhile. They will have their privacy, while you continue to appreciate yours!
The second level of this exceptional property offers three bedrooms, each with its own bath ensuite, in addition to an exercise room, laundry room, and a great room that's really great. The master more than lives up to its name with a bath that sports five individual shower heads and a built-in bench, a walk-in closet, and access to a deck already set up for the installation of a hot tub so you can gaze at the stars while soaking blissfully.
Now it's time to access the third level which features a spacious home office with built-in bookcases and a balcony offering expansive views of the area (how will you ever get any work done)? Additionally, the third level is completed by yet another bedroom and private bath. Accessing the levels from the full basement to the first and second floors will be as easy as taking an elevator for this home was wisely constructed with an elevator shaft already in place for future convenience.
There are so many other accoutrements of beautiful living here at 14 Bucks Trail from the surround sound, alarm system, skylight, first floor radiant heat, propane for cooking, shiplap (tongue in groove) careful interior construction, 6" baseboards and 4" casings, hydro heating, two car garage, and complete central air throughout in addition to central vac. Flooring combines top-of-the-line hardwoods with high quality ceramic tile and wall to wall carpeting. The furnishings perfectly fit the style of the home, and while they are not included in the list price, they are negotiable.
When you're at home here, you'll feel as though the whole world is miles away, yet it's just minutes to major highways, boating, golfing, the train station, and restaurants.
Yes, 14 Bucks Trail is very special indeed. It's not just a piece of property, it's a lifestyle within four walls. It's why smart buyers vie to have a Westerly address combining the very best of gracious coastal living between two major cities with the serenity of the nearby ocean.
Words and pictures are just the beginning. You need to walk through, see it, touch it, and imagine your life here. In this real estate market, we know this will not last, so make the call to one of Westerly's finest realtors, Kimber Pope Kettlety of Coldwell Banker Coastal Homes. Arrange for YOUR private tour and prepare to be dazzled!
List price: $2,590,000 Kimber's direct line: (401) 741-8722
