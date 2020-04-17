Nestled on a hill overlooking historic Downtown Westerly is a modern colonial — with a story.
But first, you should know more about the home itself. Located in a friendly neighborhood with cottages and historic homes, this 13-room, modern colonial will offer its new residents room to grow.
Enjoy being just an 8-minute drive from Watch Hill and other glorious beaches, and a 10-minute walk to downtown’s restaurants, bars, breweries, the Amtrak train station, and cultural entertainment.
Plus, this home offers a very low-maintenance exterior. Clad with gray vinyl and white trim, painting will never be necessary. No need for a lawnmower either, as it is beautifully landscaped with boulders and a desert design: crushed stones and mulch cover a side yard and surround Japanese, holly and dwarf pine trees, as well as roses, tulips and other perennial flowers that take turns blooming spring through fall.
A paved driveway brings you to the attached 2-car garage, paved pathway, garden pond, and outbuilding to store kayaks.
Enjoy a front farmer’s porch for afternoon relaxing and greeting the neighbors. From here, enter into a large foyer with a double coat closet and space for seating. A custom gray stain on the front staircase’s treads/railing contrast against white risers to create a dramatic focal point. Other doors in the foyer lead to the garage, basement, and half-bath. Nearby, is a large laundry room with a stainless-steel washer and dryer, utility sink, cabinetry, folding space, and a walk-in shower.
Discover a 15-by-20 square foot carpeted living room with generous windows - perfect for entertaining. In fact, oversized windows throughout this home ensure an abundance of natural light.
Glass doors open directly into a 25-by-13 square footyear-round sunroom with gleaming hardwood-styled flooring, spellbinding sunset views, skylights, and its own separate baseboard heating system – an ideal dining room for formal meals.There will definitely be enough space for everyone in this room.
A glass door on the opposite side leads to the eat-in kitchen with parquet flooring and solid, cherrywood cabinets that stretch to the ceiling. Its large windows offer a great view of the side yard. The kitchen also provides a dishwasher, trash compactor, gas stove/oven, and plenty of countertop space for meal preparation, as well as a breakfast bar and separate nook next to a gas fireplace. Additionally, you’ll enjoy the health benefits of having a reverse-osmosis water-filtration system connected to the sink.
Now, for this home’s special story. Legend has it that the magnificent fireplace’s nineteenth-century wooden mantle with a center beveled mirror and glass shelving on both sides was originally located in the Astors’ Mansion in Newport. Just imagine the glamour and mystique of that time period and how it adds to the magic of this home!
This main level also contains 2 other large rooms, which could be utilized in different ways, depending on your needs. One space would make an ideal den or media room for family activities and private time. The other features 2 walls with built-in shelving and window seats. Use this space as an office, study, or library.
Another idea is to transform one of these rooms into a bedroom for someone who prefers not to climb stairs, thus creating one-level living.
Ascend the front stairs to the carpeted second floor, which provides a huge hallway with room for seating.
Experience the ultimate in luxurious living in the master bedroom suite, which includes a massive bedroom with matching walk-in closets. Its spa bath includes a walk-in shower and a Jacuzzi hot tub flanked by vanity sinks. A pocket door opens to a water closet with a commode and bidet.
Another full bath with a full walk-in shower and stunning, marble-styled laminate flooring serves 2 other carpeted bedrooms – one of which features a vaulted ceiling and a walk-in closet. The other slightly larger bedroom provides a double closet.
Seeking a separate space to create your artwork or practice some other craft? You are in luck. A bonus room on the second floor offers a unique layout that provides a wide open space and a wall of cabinets with a sink, countertop, and exhaust fan. A door opens to a smaller room with a high vaulted ceiling and huge windows that overlook the larger room. This amazing space could also be transformed into living quarters for in-laws.
Ascend another set of stairs to an enormous carpeted bonus room with great views of Downtown Westerly. Use this space for exercise, studying, playing billiards/games, or as an office or bedroom. A short ladder in this room enables you to access a raised area. Imagine the fun children could have calling it their clubhouse or theatre. Or, utilize it for storage.
The 1,000-square-foot basement offers more surprises. A partially-finished portion provides carpeting, cabinetry, and a sink. The sheetrock has already been installed. Just tape, skim-coat, paint, and you’re done!
Whether you enjoy making soupy, have a wine collection, or own many valuables you wish to store safely, you’re also going to love the 23-by-24-foot concrete vault under the garage that has its own heating and air-conditioning system.
Built in 1992, this meticulously maintained home boasts 13 rooms with high ceilings, muted wall colors, a whole-house generator, central-vacuum system, an abundance of storage space, and is connected to town water and sewer systems. It also provides central air-conditioning and a hydro-heating system with two zones – basement/first floor and second/third floors.
Imagine yourself entertaining in this spacious layout with over 4,000 square feet of living space above ground and another 1,000 square feet on the basement level.
The listing price for this sun-filled home at 62 Summer Street in Westerly, Rhode Island with 3 full baths and 4 or more bedrooms is $439,900. For more information, contact Realtor Mark Wright of Coldwell Banker Coastal Homes on his cell phone at 401-787-5203, or at his office at 401-596-6333. His email is mark.wright@coldwellbanker.com.