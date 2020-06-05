What could be better than living in Westerly, Rhode Island — a quiet resort town with spectacular beaches, restaurants, shops, art galleries, and antique shops?
Seize the opportunity to immerse yourself in this community with a duplex condominium at the corner of Langworthy Road and Greene Court.
Clad with light gray vinyl siding and dark shutters, Unit 12 boasts a landscaped lot with a Crimson King Maple and pine tree in front and an approximately 8,400-square-foot flat side yard for games and grilling. Thick foliage on the left and a white stockade fence in back provide privacy.
At the end of the street (which changes from Langworthy Road to Weekapaug Road), is Fenway Beach where you can launch kayaks/canoes, swim, ride the waves, build sand castles, or just soak in the sun. You’re also close to Watch Hill and Misquamicut State Beach.
Park in one of two off-street parking spaces and follow the walkway to the front door. Enter into a lovely tiled foyer with a double coat closet and an eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, solid oakwood cabinets, and light ceramic tile flooring. Two windows overlook the front yard.
Continue on into a 16-by-19-square-foot living room with beautiful laminate flooring and double sliding glass doors that open to a large deck that overlooks the backyard and nightly sunsets. An electrically-operated awning rolls out when you want shade.
The living room itself is so spacious you could easily have a dining area at one end of it. It also features a freestanding, remote-controlled gas fireplace, which can provide most of the heat needed throughout this home. Augment with zoned baseboard electric heat in each room.
An elegant half bath with gray walls and a white pedestal sink serves guests on the main level.
Ascend carpeted stairs to the second floor’s 2 huge bedrooms. A linen closet and tiled bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower/tub and vanity sink serves this level. Facing west, the 14-by-18-square-foot master bedroom provides a 13-foot-long closet!
The other slightly smaller bedroom, which brings in the morning sun, offers a deep closet with 2 rods.
Both bedrooms have ceiling fan/lights and wall air-conditioners.
Discover more living space in the cellar. One room (which is about 640 square feet) has already been finished with gray paneling and carpeting. Utilize this space as a recreation room, office, or another bedroom.
The other portion of this lower level contains a refrigerator, laundry area with a washer and dryer, water heater, workshop space, storage space (with fishing rod racks), and a door that leads to the side yard.
Built in 1987, this 1,152-square-foot home is connected to town water. It features lots of storage space, 8-foot ceilings on the 2 upper levels and in the cellar, 1.5 baths and 2 huge bedrooms, as well as a spacious living room connected to a back deck for lounging and alfresco meals. It’s the perfect layout for entertaining!
After a day at the beach, hang your wet bathing suits and towels on the clothesline and relax in your private yard or on the deck.
Utilize this condominium year round or as a private getaway. Either way, you’ll enjoy peace of mind knowing that while you’re enjoying the beaches and everything Westerly and the rest of South County has to offer, your home’s exterior is being maintained.
“The maintenance is all done by the condo association,” Realtor Craig Martin of Randall, Realtors said. “So they do the snow removal, the snow shoveling; they mow the grass and maintain the septic system, siding, and roof. The association fee is $150, which is very reasonable.”
This home is centrally located close to Interstate-95, the train station, local airport, hospital, nature preserves and Westerly’s cultural downtown area, expansive park, and library.
“It is move-in ready, close to the beach, close to all amenities, and the price is right,” Martin said.
The listing price for Duplex Condominium Unit 12 at 12 Langworthy Road in Westerly, Rhode Island is $249,000. For more information, contact Craig Martin of Randall, Realtors by cell phone at 401-330-7354, or by email at cmartin@randallrealtors.com.
