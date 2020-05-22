An idyllic sanctuary awaits at 171 Dunns Corner Bradford Road in Westerly, Rhode Island – where hummingbirds, cardinals, blue jays and other birds serenade all who visit.
Pass its beautiful stone wall as you enter the long, paved driveway flanked on both sides with perennial flowers. Apple, peach and pear saplings join Japanese maple, pine and oak trees in the landscaped front yard.
Nestled high atop this private lot is a darkly-stained, wood-sided contemporary home with a huge 2-car garage tucked underneath. A steel carrying beam allows this space to be completely open for larger vehicles, a workshop, and storage.
Enter the house through the garage or ascend the front stairs to a 3-tiered wraparound deck.
The front tiled foyer with a coat closet leads to the main living area, which features a high cathedral ceiling, transom windows, and an open concept.
To the right, a spacious gathering room with an expansive bay window feels cozy with its gas fireplace.
An open set of stairs brings you to the tiled, eat-in kitchen that overlooks the gathering room. Discover an abundance of cabinets and granite countertop space for meal preparation, as well as a snack bar and side area for a long dining table. A double window overlooks the backyard, while sliding glass doors bring you to the wraparound deck.
With plenty of room for a grill, outdoor tables, chairs and chaise lounges, just think of the entertaining possibilities! A rollout awning protects you from unwanted sun.
A nearby hallway with gleaming hardwood flooring leads to a spacious master bedroom suite with carpeting and a walk-in closet. Its private bath features a granite-topped vanity and a walk-in shower with double seating.
Another large tiled bath with a granite countertop, shower/tub, and linen closet serves 2 other good-sized bedrooms - one with hardwoods, the other with carpeting.
Custom designed with huge windows, natural light flows throughout this modern home. And since this retreat faces east-west, you can enjoy watching sunrises with your morning coffee from your front porch and dining alfresco with tea or wine at sunset from your back deck.
Thinking you need another space for some private time? Head to the finished lower level where you could create an office or a recreation room with a media center or billiard table. Two walls of closets offer lots of storage space for supplies and out-of-season items.
Also, a few stairs away is the laundry area with a utility sink, dryer, and new Whirlpool washing machine. This room also contains the oil-fired hot water heater, oil tank, 3-year-old furnace, and workshop space with upper and lower cabinetry.
Built in 1988 on .83 acres of land, this 1,330-square-foot home is connected to town water and provides a septic system, as well as central air-conditioning and forced-hot air heating. Additionally, there is a huge attic, which you can access via pull-down stairs in the hallway, as well as an outbuilding for storing lawn tools and equipment. Plus, when you have a party, there is parking space for 10 cars and its side parking area makes it easy to turn around.
Surrounded on 3 sides by woodlands with serenading songbirds and visiting bunnies and deer, the tranquility is palpable. It’s hard to believe that this serene country setting is just 3 miles from Westerly’s spectacular sandy beaches, 2 miles from shopping and restaurant venues on Route 1 and a 10-minute drive to downtown’s train station and charming shops, cafes, and cultural events.
The listing price for this 3-bedroom, 2-bath home at 171 Dunns Corner Bradford Road in Westerly, Rhode Island is $430,000. For more information, contact Broker Jim Cahoone at Coldwell Banker Coastal Homes on his cell phone at 401-741-2837, or at the office at 401-596-6333. He may also be reached by email at jimcahoone@coldwellbanker.com.
