If your idea of happiness is living by the sea and spending your free time swimming, clamming, boating and fishing, then the custom-designed home at 66 Benham Street in Charlestown, Rhode Island is the place to be.
Walk or bike to the pristine sandy beach less than one mile away. Or saunter over to the nearby ice cream shop, deli, restaurant and fruit-and-vegetable stand.
Built with love by its owners, this contemporary home offers tons of charm and special elements. Clad in red cedar shingles with a beach-stone foundation, this 2,448-square-foot house boasts beautiful landscaping with trees, shrubbery and plants, as well as an Old New England stone wall that borders the back of the property.
Its backyard offers plenty of space for spending lazy days and evenings swapping stories around the fire pit and dining table. Prepare alfresco meals on the brick patio in your outdoor kitchen lined with cedar - complete with a sink, pizza oven and grill with a large lobster pot burner.
From the driveway (with parking for 4 vehicles), follow the pathway to the mahogany-stained, wainscoted front door and enter into a sun-filled, spacious open floor plan with crown molding and an abundance of windows. Its inviting living area, enormous dining space and half-bath are ideal for hosting parties and spending time with family.
The French Canadian-styled country kitchen created by Monique Shay Antiques & Designs features knotless gray-colored pine cabinets with stainless-steel appliances and a solid-wooden island with seating. Double glass doors open to the patio.
Solid oak-wood flooring flows throughout this home, as well as a Quiet Floor System. “It’s done with glue and screws. You don’t hear walking upstairs. Nothing squeaks,” Realtor Jennifer Messina of Randall, Realtors said.
This home’s second level contains another open living area for some quiet time as well as one large bedroom with a double closet. An additional room with a closet could be utilized as an office – which is ideal for working remotely during the pandemic.
This level’s tiled bathroom provides a large walk-in shower with glass doors and a long marble vanity.
For the ultimate in luxury, head to the third-floor suite, which contains a walk-in closet (with pull-down attic stairs) and a balcony. Discover a 24-by-48-square-foot open area with space for a king-sized bed, couch and chairs. Its private full bath contains wainscoted walls, a deep-soaking, claw-foot tub and walk-in, tiled shower.
Built in 2006, this 2,448-square-foot home has a long summer rental history. It offers recessed lighting, central air-conditioning and forced hot air (propane gas heat) with 3 zones, on-demand hot water heater, and a 200-amp electrical system. It also has an enclosed outdoor shower, well, denitrification wastewater treatment system and storage/workshop space in the basement. Plus, there is very little grass to mow, which gives you more time to enjoy the beach and entertain!
Additionally, environmentally-friendly insulation, which is fire-proof, bug-proof and mold-proof, has been blown into the walls and floors, making this a 99-percent Energy Star-efficient home. “It’s the best sound and heat insulation unlike fiberglass, which is the cheaper way to go (because) it doesn’t really fill all the voids correctly,” the homeowner said.
“It’s just really well built. The attention to detail was important to us. It’s a turnkey house.”
You can also opt for a Charlestown by the Sea Association membership and enjoy private parking at Charlestown Beach and kayak/boat access at Green Hill Pond.
Enjoy living close to nature and away from crowded neighborhoods. This home is located less than one mile from the ocean, just over 4 miles from Ninigret Park and 12 miles from the Westerly Train Station. You’re also minutes from shops, supermarkets and cultural activities.
The listing price for this 3-level contemporary home at 66 Benham Street in Charlestown, Rhode Island is $850,000. Furnishings are negotiable. For more information, contact Jennifer Messina of Randall, Realtors on her cell phone at 516-865-2855, or email her at jmessina@randallrealtors.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.