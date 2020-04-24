Once in a while you come across a custom-designed retreat with character and many exceptional features that make it really stand out. Such a home awaits your arrival on a cul-de-sac in the highly-desirable Pleasant View Estates neighborhood at 9 Teft Court in Hopkinton, Rhode Island.
Situated on 1.2 acres, this gray, vinyl-sided colonial with black shutters and white trim offers a flat landscaped yard surrounded by a wooded area for privacy. A paved driveway leads to an attached 2-car garage.
Follow the front walkway into an inviting open floor plan – ideal for enjoying your family and entertaining friends.
A huge formal living room with gleaming hardwood flooring and several large windows flows into a spacious family room with durable tile flooring and several windows that overlook a backyard view of mature trees and visiting wildlife. A gorgeous stone fireplace with a gas log insert serves as this room’s focal point and the perfect setting for memorable evenings. French doors between these 2 rooms offer privacy when desired.
Also, a double doorway in the family room continues the flow into a beautiful eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, tiled backsplash and a built-in desk, as well as a center island with a breakfast bar and large dining nook. Sliding glass doors open to an oversized backyard deck. Just imagine enjoying the afternoon sun here while reading, watching hummingbirds visit your flowers, and dining alfresco!
On special warm nights, follow the deck stairs to a backyard paver-stoned patio and firepit where you can roast marshmallows for s’mores. Afterwards, enjoy sitting in the front yard surrounded by trees and watching the stars come out.
Adjacent to the kitchen is a spacious dining room with an overhead chandelier and view of the front yard. Hardwood flooring and tile flows throughout the first level.
A half-bath and laundry room with shelving complete the first floor.
Ascend the front staircase to the second-level wood landing and a quiet alcove for studying or working on a computer.
Nearby, an expansive master bedroom suite offers you the retreat you need after a busy day. It provides a walk-in closet and private spa bathroom with gray, custom-designed tile flooring and walls. Enjoy relaxing in a luxurious, deep-soaking tub. Afterwards, rinse off in a walk-in shower with a glass door.
Another full bath with tiled flooring and a shower/tub serves 2 other generously-sized, carpeted bedrooms, each with ample closet space.
In need of a separate recreational space, office, or exercise area? Head to the basement and discover an inviting 350-square-foot space that has been completely finished with a high ceiling, recessed lighting, muted wall color, and laminate flooring. Complete with a work bench and a door that opens directly to the oversized 2-car garage, you can utilize the other 750 square feet of the basement level for storage. Or, finish it off for additional recreational space.
Custom built in 2004, this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home features 2,248 square feet on the first and second levels. This sun-filled colonial outfitted with Andersen windows also provides an alarm system, generator hookup, retractable screen doors, Gutter Helmet protection system, central air-conditioning, and a zoned oil-fired hot-water boiler with an indirect water heater. Additionally, it is connected to a septic and well. Upgraded mechanicals include a Crown boiler and a large pressure booster pump, which keeps the home’s water pressure constant regardless of how many showers and baths are running at the same time!
You’ll love living close to everything, yet just far enough away. In 20 minutes, you can be at shopping venues or the University of Rhode Island. You’re also minutes from the award-winning Chariho School District and just 3 miles from Interstate-95, which will bring you to Boston in one hour and New York City in 2.5 hours. Plus, you can be at Foxwoods Casino in 25 minutes, T.F. Green Airport in 30 minutes, or one of 3 Rhode Island train stations in 26 minutes or less: Westerly, Kingston, or Wickford Junction.
Just think of all the outdoor activities there are. You can hike the Yellow Dot trails, canoe on the Wood River, or golf at one of the local courses. Then there’s surfing and swimming at breathtaking beaches in Misquamicut, Charlestown and Narragansett Beaches that are between 25 and 35 minutes away.
Make this spacious colonial at 9 Teft Court in Hopkinton, Rhode Island your new retreat to enjoy every day, or periodically as the perfect vacation getaway.
The listing price is $444,900. For more information, contact Realtor Jill Matson of Randall, Realtors by cell phone at 401-369-4005, or by email at jmatson@randallrealtors.com.
