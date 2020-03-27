An idyllic country estate at 50 Springbrook Road in Westerly, Rhode Island serves as the perfect setting for individuals who love privacy, gardening, nature – and horses.
Situated on over 29 acres with 2 small ponds and an oversized 2-stall barn with a paddock, this beautifully-landscaped colonial home with custom stone walls is just 10 to 15 minutes from breathtaking beaches, shopping venues, restaurants, and downtown’s cultural scene.
As you turn into the long driveway lined with cobblestones, it’s as if you enter another world. On your right, huge granite boulders protrude from the wooded hillside. In the distance, the 2-story country home with a gambrel roof, 3 dormers and an attached 2-car garage overlooks the pond and pasture dotted with trees. Its clapboard exterior is a shade of green that symbolizes renewal, harmony, and safety.
A paver-stoned pathway from the driveway leads to the covered front porch. Enter into a stunning foyer with gleaming hardwood flooring and a second-floor staircase. From this vantage point, you see the richness of the solid wooden doors, doorways, crown molding, baseboards, beams and flooring - adding warmth to this retreat. Oversized, energy-efficient wooden windows ensure that the home remains light and bright during the day.
This main level offers a formal living room with a wood-burning fireplace that overlooks the front yard. A den on the backside of the home provides a wood-burning stove with French doors that open to a porch. Nearby, is a beautifully-appointed office with a built-in bookcase. Several of these rooms feature French doors adorned with stained glass.
The opposite side of the main level offers an open layout. On the left side is an updated kitchen with a built-in desk, recessed/tulip lighting, a porcelain farm sink, gray tiled backsplash/flooring, large stainless-steel appliances (including a Jenn-Air refrigerator), and granite countertops. A peninsula serves double duty as a breakfast bar. Additionally, the solid oakwood cabinets contain pullout drawers and 2 glass showcase doors.
On the far right, is a large dining space with a chandelier for more formal meals. In between these 2 areas is a wood-burning stove with a gorgeous floor-to-ceiling stone wall lit with electric candle sconces.
Everything about this home is unique, including this floor’s built-in ironing board in the back foyer and the half-bath with a pocket door and vintage-styled commode with a high tank!
Close by is a laundry area with a sink, storage closet, and door that leads to the garage.
The second floor is just as enchanting. The spacious master bedroom suite provides a walk-in closet, 2 eave closets, and window seat with storage, as well as an exquisite bath with a marble sink vanity, glass-enclosed shower, and brown-toned tiles on the walls and floor. Another sink vanity in the bedroom enables 2 people to get ready at the same time.
Two additional good-sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space share a luxurious, gray-tiled bath with a large, walk-in shower.
This upper level also provides a huge separate bedroom suite with a built-in desk, double closet, and skylight. It also includes a large linen closet and porcelain tub with a tiled shower enclosure and glass door.
“Guests can come and go as they please, using the back staircase,” Realtor Denise Fusaro of Randall, Realtors said. “They can go down and do laundry, iron, and they can access the kitchen without going through the master suite.”
There is also plenty of storage room in the expansive basement, as well as a partially-finished section that could be utilized as a recreation room. A staircase leads to the garage.
Built in 1988 with lots of nooks and crannies and the charm of natural wood flooring and woodwork, this 3,152-square-foot country home features 7-to-9-foot ceilings, a central-vacuum system, 200-amp electrical service, underground utilities, central air-conditioning, an oversized 330-gallon oil tank, a zoned, forced-hot-air heating system, well, and septic system. Also, the baths have recently been remodeled.
Additionally, the 912-square-foot, 2-stall barn provides water, electricity and multiple storage areas, as well as a hay loft. So you have everything you need to care for your horses.
Come home to this country estate and start living the private, tranquil life you’ve always dreamed about. You’ll love entertaining in this spacious floor plan, having great conversations by the fireplace or wood stoves, and having private areas for quiet reflection.
During the warmer months, relax with a refreshing beverage on your large front porch that overlooks your open land, flowering trees, perennial flower beds and the pond – where birds, deer and other wildlife stop to share the view.
Imagine residing in this elegant country home with a separate area for guests and being just minutes from Interstate-95 and Westerly’s train station, amazing beaches, marinas, and golf clubs. Consider this oasis on 29.29 peaceful acres your own bit of paradise – where you can have complete privacy, enjoy nature, and ride your horses.
“If you want to live in the country near the beach, this is the place,” Fusaro said.
The listing price for this very special 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath home at 50 Springbrook Road in Westerly, Rhode Island is $849,000. For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Realtor Denise Fusaro of Randall, Realtors by cell phone at 401-265-9148, or by email at denise@randallrealtors.com. Realtor Mary Krupinski of Randall, Realtors may also be contacted by email at maryk@randallrealtors.com.
