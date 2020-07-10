Imagine hawks and bald eagles watching over their nests or eyeing their next meal, deer leaping across fields, a black bear sauntering through the woods. This sounds like the stuff of the Nature Channel.
No television is needed to see these sights and much more at the 157-plus acre preserve located at 54 Bucknam Road in Richmond, Rhode Island.
Discover a whole new way of living with private woodlands and wide-open spaces for farming and grazing. Go kayaking and canoeing on the Wood River with 2 access points on your land – one of which has a dock and launching area. Or spend the day leisurely fishing for bass, perch, and other freshwater fish.
Feel a safari-like rush as you survey your vast land and all the wildlife that lives here while travelling in a car or all-terrain-vehicle on its many well-worn trails. Discover a large granite cow spring, 30-foot tower shoot, and 2,200-foot grass runway.
Now envision living in such a tranquil, private environment just 15 minutes from ocean beaches and saltwater ponds.
Nestled in the midst of this sanctuary, which abuts a turf field, are 5 buildings that could be used in a variety of ways.
There is the oversized, heated garage with space for a huge boat or 2 vehicles – perfect for a mechanic, car enthusiast, auto body works repairperson, plumber, or electrician. Additionally, an adjacent 3-car garage offers more space to store and/or repair your vehicles, while a historic horse barn with a hay loft awaits new arrivals. A nearby outhouse adds charm to the property, while also serving as reminder of the past.
Another building contains a commercial-grade kitchen with a walk-in freezer, triple deep sink, fryolator, and stainless-steel appliances that can serve up to 600 family members, friends, and guests. A door leads to a huge covered banquet space with a bar. Its massive wood-burning fireplace with a stone façade serves as the focal point.
An inviting pergola with a waterfall and seating area, along with other smaller stone dining spots scattered throughout the property, provide additional picnic areas with serene views.
At the opposite end of the banquet hall is an expansive barbecue pit.
The house itself is beautiful. Clad in gray vinyl with cedar impressions, it provides an expansive front porch to view your property and enjoy the hundreds of hummingbirds that flock to the birdfeeders, weigela bushes and honeysuckle/regalia flowers. Pink rosebushes and peach/apple trees adorn the backyard. In the distance, there are also blueberry bushes and Asian pear trees.
Inside, a charming living room offers a wonderful view of the open landscape, while the perfectly-appointed sitting room is ideal for guests.
You’ll love preparing meals in this spacious chef’s kitchen, which contains a large farm sink and stainless-steel appliances (which include a Wolf gas stove and huge Zero refrigerator with a glass door). Its U-shaped design offers tons of dark granite countertops and upper-and-lower light cabinetry. Double doors open to a deck with an inviting built-in pool, Jacuzzi hot tub, and sauna with a new propane gas tank.
Serve formal meals in a separate dining area with space for at least 12 people.
The main floor also contains a large master-bedroom suite with 2 double closets and a private bath with a tiled walk-in shower and seat. A second good-sized bedroom with a closet could be utilized as an office.
Enjoy one-level living with a laundry area, half-bath for guests, and plenty of closet space.
Ascend the stairs to the spacious second floor’s carpeted master bedroom suite with 2 double closets. Its private bath features a tiled Jacuzzi tub, granite vanity sink, built-in drawers, and view of the backyard.
A second huge bedroom on this floor is connected to another large room, which could be utilized as an office, art studio, or exercise room.
This level also includes a large guest bathroom and a huge room that could be utilized as a second living/recreational room for socializing with friends, watching television, or playing games.
A major portion of this 2,900-square-foot home was built in 1887; another section was added about 6 years ago. This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home provides central air-conditioning, oil-fired forced hot air baseboard heat, a well, and septic system. The property also includes underground utilities and water sprinklers. In addition to the 4 other buildings for vehicles and livestock, you also have an oversized vegetable garden (with established asparagus), and a climate-controlled cellar for wine or Soupy (a nickname for Soppressata, a spicy, peppery sausage), which you access by using a hydraulic lift.
Historical Perspective
This preserve also offers a historical perspective. A small cemetery on the grounds provides proof of former slave families’ triumph over adversity. According to a portion of the unique monument’s inscription, “Harry Browning, brought from Africa a slave, gained freedom, bought this farm 1805. Held by the family until the death of Elder (Daniel) Davis & wife 1904.”
The opposite side of the stone states that the Rev. Daniel Davis was born a southern slave in 1834. He died in “1904 an honored minister of the gospel. His wife Almira E. Bundy born 1832 died 1904 a worthy Christian.”
One must visit and experience this unfiltered natural preserve to truly appreciate all that it has to offer. Enjoy the serenity of being one with nature and animals and having unlimited space to camp and host gatherings. You, your family and friends can also save time commuting by flying in and landing by helicopter or small plane on your runway.
The listing price for this 157-plus acre property located at 54 Bucknam Road in Richmond, Rhode Island is $1,625,000. For more information, contact Realtor Chris Randall of Randall, Realtors by cell phone at 857-540-1594, or by email at chris@randallrealtors.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.