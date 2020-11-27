If you and your family are looking for the “perfect house,” the kind of place where there’s plenty of room for everyone and plenty of possibilities for fun, for growth, and for good living, you must contact REALTOR© Kimber Pope Kettlety at Coldwell Banker Coastal Homes and ask for a personal tour. But do it now! Currently this area has a very active real estate market, and at this price, with the added benefit of low taxes, this property will not last.
Tell the family you’re going to take a tour and invite them along; and when the kids start grumbling, throw out these possibilities: backyard in-ground pool, play room, home office, private in-law apartment downstairs for grandma or the teenager who “must” have his own space...then see what happens. Bet they’ll want to come along on the tour as well to take a peek.
This is one of those homes that has all the pluses and not one single minus we can think of. It’s located just minutes from the beaches, the highway, schools, and shopping, but it’s hidden away at the top of a tiny dead-end street. This affords not only privacy but a safe place for kids to play, away from any traffic. The property has been lovingly cared for: each room individually painted, each room equipped with the highest quality flooring or carpeting, and so much space to spread out and live! There’s over 2700 square feet in this home, but it seems like so much more because it has been designed for families to live whatever lifestyle they choose without living on top of the rest of the family.
This raised ranch offers an open concept leading from the fully applianced ceramic tile kitchen to the dining area with dual French doors opening onto the rear deck. For special dinners, enjoy the formal dining room or kick back and bring in the pizza while you watch TV, play, or entertain in the great room, which is so large an interested buyer has already suggested, “you could have both living room furniture and a pool table in there!”
All three bedrooms are on the main floor, the master features a bath with shower, and there’s another full bath with luxurious jacuzzi within steps of the other two bedrooms.
Now, here’s yet another of the many bonus features of this wonderful property. Go up a short flight of stairs from the great room, and there is the perfect space for: An office? A media room? Kids’ play area? Another bedroom? YOU decide since all this space can be yours, and the possibilities are indeed endless.
Another bonus exists in the lower level where there is an ideal in-law apartment in perfect move-in condition. It was built with vinyl planking floors which resist scratching or scuffing, and the space has a combination kitchen/living/dining area, a bedroom, full bath, and a separate entrance to afford full privacy.
Additionally, there’s room in the unfinished portion of the lower level for laundry, a home gym, workshop, or storage area. Once again, it’s YOUR choice!
But oh, how that family of yours is going to love being outdoors! In addition to the large in-ground pool, there are two sheds (one can be your pool cabana!), fruit trees surround, the deck overlooks the fun, and you’ve got so very much privacy.
This very special home has an over-sized two-car garage with garage door openers, is heated economically by oil, is well insulated in the ceiling, floors, and walls, and you’ll be kept cozy with insulated glass windows, storm door, and cost-effective vinyl siding.
So there you have it, a pretty perfect house for a family with plenty of room to grow, room to expand, room to play, and room to work. It needs nothing else right now except you. So make that appointment with Kimber Pope Kettlety and bring your whole gang along. From the time they see that quiet street with room to play, those fruit trees, and that expansive in-ground pool in the backyard, we think you’ll all feel right at home at 6 Alexander Street in Westerly.
List price: $419,000 Taxes: $4089
To make that appointment for a personal tour, you can reach Kimber Pope Kettlety at (401)741-8722 kimberk@coldwellbanker.com
