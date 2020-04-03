Now is the right time to buy a gorgeous beach house in Charlestown, Rhode Island and get away from all the stress and chaos in the world. Imagine how calming it would be to look at water vistas from every window and smell the rejuvenating ocean air – every day!
Situated at the corner of Charlestown Beach Road and Pond Street on just over one-half acre of land, is a gray, cedar-shingled house with white trim. Beautifully landscaped with shrubbery, perennial flowers and trees, a paved driveway leads to a one-car garage and outdoor parking for 3 other vehicles.
A short stroll brings you to 2 private docks where a 20-foot boat could potentially have a slip. From here, launch your kayak, canoe, or small boat for a day of fun. Charlestown Town Beach is also less than one-eighth of a mile away for carefree days of swimming and playing.
As you enter the front foyer, it’s easy to understand the reason for the inverted layout quickly enough. An inviting open staircase leads the way to the second level’s open floor plan and directly into the tiled eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, light maple-wood cabinets, granite countertops, a peninsula, breakfast bar, and separate nook.
An abundance of oversized windows on this floor ensure plenty of natural light and picturesque ocean/pond views wherever you are.
The adjacent sitting area’s sliding glass doors open to an expansive deck where you can enjoy outdoor scenes of Ninigret Pond and incredible sunsets. Just imagine grilling out here and enjoying the company of friends and family, while you take in your surroundings and good fortune. On the opposite side of this floor, a spacious living and dining area with maple-wood flooring and sliders open onto another deck with amazing views of Green Hill Pond. On the front side of this upper level, a walkway offers spectacular views of the Charlestown Breachway, Montauk, and Block Island.
Retire for the evening to the main floor’s carpeted master suite, which features a tray ceiling, walk-in closet and private bath with an oversized, walk-in tiled shower. Sliding glass doors open to your own private deck to greet the morning.
Another full bath with a whirlpool-tub and washer/dryer serves the other 2 carpeted bedrooms – one of which offers a delightful deck.
Need more room? Finish off the basement, which already has radiant-heated floors, and utilize it as a recreation room or theatre. Or, simply use this area for storage and a workshop.
Built in 2005 facing south for maximum sun exposure, this 2,080-square-foot home at 100 Pond Street in Charlestown, Rhode Island, features 89-point Energy Star windows, wide doorways/hallways, and an open floor plan in the main living area. It also provides central air-conditioning and heating (bottled propane gas – forced hot-air), a whole-house generator, well, and septic system. This home even has space for an elevator.
Now for the other part of the story. A charming guest house built in 1956 was actually moved on to this property in the early 2000s, and has since been remodeled. Visitors or a permanent family member will love having their own private space with an open floor plan, which features a kitchenette and wide, pine-wood flooring in the sleeping and dining areas. There is also a loft and full bath with a shower/tub and tiled walls and flooring.
Seize the moment to make this property your new retreat from the world. This beautifully-maintained beach house with a separate remodeled guest cottage offers you an opportunity to change your lifestyle – full time or part time. Trade in the hectic city lifestyle with crowds for tranquil living and wide-open spaces by the water, with views of the ocean, Montauk, Block Island, and Ninigret/Green Hill Ponds. On a whim, go fishing, boating, kayaking, canoeing, or swimming. You’ll love entertaining in this 2,080-square-foot home, which offers an open layout, 2 decks on the upper-level’s main living area, and 2 bedroom decks on the first floor for some private time. Plus, you’ll have a separate guest cottage, so everyone enjoys some solitude. That is unless you decide to claim this space for yourself. It would make a wonderful art studio or office.
You’ll love living near the ocean and saltwater ponds and still being minutes from shopping venues, restaurants, cultural activities, the hospital, Interstate-95, and the train station.
The listing price for this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home is $1.125 Million. There is an annual association fee of $250 to maintain the Pond Street private road and docks. For more information about this spectacular beach house and remodeled guest cottage at 100 Pond Street in Charlestown, Rhode Island, contact Realtor Patty Stamps of Randall, Realtors by cell phone at 401-932-0678, or by email at pstamps@randallrealtors.com.
