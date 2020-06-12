It’s a common problem shared by both real estate agents and brokers and those who help to write the description of the homes that have been listed for sale: how many times can you say “beautiful,” “breathtaking,” or “spacious?” Well this time it’s easy, because the property at 34 Tucker Street in the much-desired Charlestown By the Sea neighborhood in Charlestown is all of that plus...UNIQUE!
For this wonderful home built in 2006 and nestled on a quiet street between the beach and everything else, is an honest to goodness, dyed-in-the-wool, authentic log cabin built by the much renowned and specialized custom builders, Real Log Homes out of Mendon, Massachusetts; and it’s no small cabin, not at 2254 square feet. It’s spacious, light, airy, and waiting for you to visit to put your personal stamp on it, and make it your own.
Yes, it’s got substantial curb appeal with that fantastic wraparound porch, but just wait until you go through the front door and are enveloped floor to very high cathedral ceiling in rustic at the beach. Rustic in design, but fully contemporary with every convenience.
Start planning those parties right now because this is a home that is whistle-clean and in spotless move-in condition. You need do nothing, but start amassing that guest list of friends and family...oh, they’re going to be so jealous!
Beginning on the first floor you will marvel at the magnificent hand-built floor to ceiling stone fireplace, perfect for those cool summer nights or as a welcoming addition year ‘round. Nothing sets the mood for a gathering, warms the heart, and shows off a home like a roaring fire, and this fireplace is not the run-of-the-mill affair. It is a structure to be admired all on its own. The living area with its conversation piece chandelier and three skylights, dining area, and kitchen are all one with open concept for carefree entertaining, so the cook can be part of that conversation that’s going on at the dinner table or by the fire. That same cook will love the convenience of the seven foot center island, the highly polished granite counter tops, and a five-burner gas cooktop, the ultimate and most-prized kind of heating element for those who know their way well around a kitchen. There’s probably more cabinet space than you’ll need as the attractive multi- storage frames nearly the entire kitchen area.
To complement this entire layout, throw wide open the glass French doors in the dining area of the first floor which lead to that aforementioned expansive deck that then wraps around the house, more than 57 feet of porch! What a happening it’s going to be at your log cabin by the sea!
Down the hall from the living area are two bedrooms with spacious closets maintaining the consistency of the log cabin design. Matter of fact, the entire home is built of logs, both inside and out. No facade this, the closets have log walls, as does every room in the home! The building is first class from design to build to detail, and it proves a quality investment for you and everyone with whom you share your home. Also on the first level is a full bath with the most modern and up-to-date fixtures.
If you are the “master,” you will fall in love with the master suite on the second floor. It features his and hers closets and another full bath with tile shower within the suite itself.
Adding some charm to the upper level is a large open loft which you can utilize with as many options as your own personal creativity may lend to the space. It can be a family room, an indoor play area, game room, media room, office (although you won’t get much work done with the views you’ll have through yet another set of glass French doors, this time leading to the second floor deck). And if you have family, friends, or guests on the first level, you can envoke your own Romeo and Juliet soliloquy from your perch on high.
The home is completed by a full unfinished basement set off by a custom stamped concrete floor which remarkably looks like wood, and with proper maintenance can last up to 25 years. The unfinished basement is yours to perhaps create additional living space.
So, where exactly is 34 Tucker Street? It’s a bit of a secret because it’s very private, but near almost everything! You can ride your bike or walk to the beach, access very popular Charlestown restaurants, the bakery, deli, and Ninigret and Green Hill Salt Ponds for birding, boating, fishing, or stargazing.
The home is heated by oil, the ceiling fans will cool you all summer long, and you have everything you need for this to be your summer place or year ‘round home. Got kids? The Chariho School District is one of the finest in the state, and the yearly taxes of just $3538. are among the lowest in all Rhode Island.
Yes, the log cabin at the beach at 34 Tucker Street has everything you can ask for in a log cabin... except for one thing: Abraham Lincoln was not born there. But if you act fast, maybe your kids will be.
The home is currently listed at: $549,000.
Don’t just rely on photos! You must see this home to believe all you get for the price.
Agent: Chad Dupuis, COLDWELL BANKER COASTAL HOMES (401) 261-2218 chad@coldwellbanker.com www.homes4saleinsouthcounty.com
