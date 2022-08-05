It’s away from everything.
It’s near everything.
Confused? You won’t be after you allow Listing Agent, Patrice Fenton from Randall Realtors/COMPASS to treat you and your family to a personal tour of this very special property nestled on nearly five acres of a corner lot with beautiful wooded land in the town of Richmond, and that all translates to room and plenty of it! Room to grow, room to put in a barn/stable for your horses and to build a practice ring as well. There’s room for a large in-ground pool complete with deck and outdoor kitchen. Or, how about a pickleball court? If you have a dream, there’s room for it here. And that’s only the exterior of the property! C’mon inside.
The interior of this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath Cape in move-in condition offers nearly 2200 square feet of comfortable country living space featuring a first floor master bedroom suite with the bonus of a walk-in closet with built-ins for plenty of added room, tray ceiling, and bath with whirlpool soaking tub, and tile flooring with radiant heat to warm the very coldest of feet in the morning. No stairs to climb when it’s time for bed, just walk down the hall, noting tasteful design everywhere you look.
Look at those magnificent 9ft. ceilings. Look at the solid hardwood floors, LED canister recessed lighting, and the much sought-after open concept allowing you to easily kick back and enjoy living. It’s accented by the bright and airy living room with its trouble-free electric fireplace that easily flows into the dining area and eat-in kitchen, a gastronome’s showplace boasting white cabinets, all stainless steel appliances, and granite counters...the gang will gather here, the weekend chefs will “live” here, and everyone will find their way to this kitchen. It even has a great old-fashioned pantry for pots and pans or cans and cans.
Like every other detail in this home the second floor is ready. Ready for the home office as one entire bedroom was converted into an office complete with a closet with built-ins ready to house everything from office machines and files to equipment. If no one’s working at home, it may be easily converted into a very large bedroom. This level also has another bedroom with large closet space, perfect for a guest room, a kid’s room, nursery, or maybe your quiet place to read, do crafts, and hang out.
Nothing can beat that porch accessible from both the master and the kitchen. It overlooks the entire wooded lot, is quiet and peaceful, and makes you feel like you’re on vacation a thousand miles away. Like they say, “Life is better on the porch.”
The lower level is unfinished at present, but the wise builder has plumbed it so it’s ready for another bathroom while you decide if this should be a media room, home gym, or….whatever’s on your mind and in your imagination. A 2-car integral garage, thermal windows, and a shed make this “the property with everything.”
If you dream it, you can have it, build it, and realize those dreams right on this wooded beauty of a property, here away from everything that’s noisy, bustling, and overcrowded, but near everything that’s important like the short distance to Richmond Elementary School and all the other schools in the district. It’s also just a few miles from a popular golf course, the Amtrak station, MBTA, and a state road leading to shopping, the University of Rhode Island, and access to the Jamestown and Newport bridges. In the other direction it’s only minutes to enjoying some of Rhode Island’s best loved and most popular beaches.
Don’t miss the OPEN HOUSE in just two days, this Sunday 11AM-1PM. The home is just off Rt. 112, turn left at Wilbur Hill, another left at Deer Run, and your first right is the home you’re looking for. Not able to make it? Contact Patrice Fenton, Listing Agent for Randall Realtors/COMPASS at (401) 212-6166. This one won’t last long!
List price of YOUR NEXT HOME: $619,000
