It’s quiet. It’s peaceful. There’s room to grow, room to live, room to play and relax and entertain and enjoy, but best of all, this home is by the water, and when you’re talking about the unique beauty of our shores, our ponds, our beaches and all they have to offer, what can be better than a place by the water, especially if it’s YOUR place.
With an absolutely perfect location right on Green Hill Pond in the much sought after Charlestown by the Sea Association, this could soon be your neighborhood as well if you act fast and make an appointment to view it all because a property like this that’s currently active in the vigorous real estate market we have now, will never last long.
This contemporary three bedroom, two bath home was built in 1955 when some of the finest cottages on the shoreline were being constructed, so you know it was indeed built well. Back then, however, many cottages were little more than small bungalows, but this beauty is neither small nor a bungalow. It’s large and sprawling and filled with features not necessarily found within the average beach cottage. Perhaps its most outstanding feature is that it affords views of Green Hill Pond from every single window, so you can watch your family, friends, and neighbors kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding, and enjoying other water sports in summer, and appreciate and observe the sunrises, sunsets, wildlife, and more as one season picturesquely follows another right outside your windows.
Listing agent, Jim Abbott from Randall Realtors, tells us that there are actually two separate lots to this very special property. One contains the home itself, and the other is a direct waterfront lot situated right on Allen’s Cove, just waiting for you to exercise your own brand of creativity, so you really need to make that appointment to take a look and let your imagination run wild.
But it’s not all about the exterior, for the interior of the home will immediately captivate with its cathedral ceilings, stone fireplace, and all those windows providing spectacular water views from every angle. Its living area of more than 1500 square feet is unusually spacious for a cottage at the beach and therefore allows you to really spread out and live.
Although there are currently three bedrooms, there is a four bedroom septic design on the main house which gives you yet another opportunity to unleash that imagination of yours and perhaps think of adding an office, a media room, another guest room, or...well, YOU decide!
You’ll like that the kitchen is fully applianced, the home is well insulated and heated by electric, and even has central air to keep you comfortable on those very hot summer days when even the pond can’t keep you cool enough.
This two-story contemporary cottage also features a full basement with walk-out access, so you’ve got plenty of room for perhaps a playroom, additional storage, or, well, here’s another opportunity for that imagination of yours to shift into gear. One look and you’ll see that this home is just filled with possibilities...for expansion, for design, for great year ‘round living at the water.
More? How about a detached, over-sized two car garage with additional space over it. What a great place to perhaps design a home office, although you won’t get much work done with that magnificent water view staring you in the face!
Yes, this home is all about the water, but it’s also about a truly livable place with plenty of room to grow and expand. It’s a home with a great front porch where you may be found reading a book, counting the stars, or sharing a glass of wine or cup of coffee with someone. It’s an opportunity to get away from the real world although beaches, schools, shopping, restaurants, and churches are all within a short walk, bike ride, or drive.
A property like this just doesn’t come along that often, so perhaps you should come along soon and see it for yourself. Here’s how to contact Jim.
List price: $1,450,000 Taxes: $9892
For an exclusive appointment to tour and to talk, call Jim Abbott at Randall Realtors (401) 322-0357
jimabbott@randallrealtors.com Direct Line (401) 228-5139
