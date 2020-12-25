Merry Christmas to one and all. We hope this finds everyone in your current home well and happy.
However, if you’d like to spend the new year in a new home with new possibilities, here’s an outstanding listing from Mark Wright of Coldwell Banker that’s filled with possibilities. Let’s see if it’ll fit your Christmas list:
LOCATION:
If your idea of convenience, fun, and total enjoyment is being in the middle of everything that’s happening, you will love living at 42 John Street, for this street of friendly, respectful neighbors who watch out for each other, is just about dead center in the middle of Westerly. You can walk up to Rt. 1 (Post Road) in just minutes for restaurants, shops, and convenience items. Or hop in the car or take your bike, and you’ll be at the beaches in five minutes with no traffic jams nor long lines. Downtown Westerly and the train station are little more than five minutes away as well, and the highways are likewise within minutes of your front door.
RELIABLE CONSTRUCTION:
They don’t build ‘em like this anymore! This home was originally a cottage at the beach built solidly to withstand the elements...and it has! Like several other cottages built in the ‘50s, this colonial was moved to John Street and has been upgraded and redone over the years to where it is the perfect starter home for a young couple, an easy to maintain home for those who wish to downsize and simplify their living, or a terrific investment property for the buyer who can see every possibility from the center of town to the expanse of the beaches.
EXTRAS:
Who doesn’t like those unique things about a home that makes it individually yours and gives you added enjoyment? Well, 42 John Street has so many of those extras. Got a dog and worry that living in the middle of town could present a problem? Not so. Your dog or dogs will thoroughly enjoy and revel in the almost 7000 square foot yard that is completely and attractively fenced. You and your family can join Fido because a fenced backyard is ideal for entertaining or just relaxing in privacy within a neighborhood that is both quiet and friendly.
Here are a whole bunch more extras:
* Two full baths, one on the main floor and one within the master bedroom upstairs
* A large walk-in closet in the master which can even be divided for extra storage for the second bedroom
*A “stairway to heaven” that leads from the master to an upper space - a loft or balcony for some; a work area for others; a really neat play space for children or grandchildren. You decide.
* Recessed lighting throughout. Such an attractive bonus that actually makes any room look larger
* Updated kitchen fully applianced.
*Economical and efficient vinyl siding and top of the line Harvey vinyl windows for unmatched durability and minimal maintenance.
* Yet another extra you will appreciate will be your own private off-street parking with enough room for three vehicles
* A connecting mudroom leading from the side door to the back door and deck. The previous owner gave it double duty as both mudroom with generous pantry space. How will you utilize this bonus?
* A back deck so you can read, relax, grill, visit with friends, or watch your dogs or kids run around that fenced backyard.
AFFORDABILITY:
Always a major “want” on everyone’s holiday list, right? Well, 42 John Street is listed at $349,900 with those famously low Westerly taxes of just $2020. per year!
Add to that economical forced water heat, gas connected, with town water and sewer, and you’ve got a great deal.
Time to see finish your Egg Nog and see it for yourself? Then call Listing Agent, Mark Wright at (401) 787-5203 mark.wright@coldwellbanker.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.