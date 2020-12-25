Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Morning high of 60F with temps falling to near 45. S winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.