When you find a “perfect” home that’s “off the beaten path,” but the “beaten path” is just down the road and leads to everything from shopping to transportation to the beaches, the highways, and URI, you know you’ve found a great house. A really great house like this brand new listing with so many extras, you’ll be amazed it’s being offered at such a great price.
Here’s a whistle-clean contemporary colonial on a corner wooded lot, ready for move-in immediately following the closing, with 3 big bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2444 square feet on nearly a one acre fenced-in lot. It’s only been on the market for less than two weeks, and when you hear all it offers for comfortable, country living, you’ll agree it won’t be on the market much longer. So if you’re a serious buyer, you should seriously make an appointment with Randall’s Christine Holden to tour this property NOW.
Begin with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main level of the home and an open concept that leads from the front entry to a wonderful formal dining room, into a large kitchen with unique glass back splash, gourmet propane fired range, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, an undermount sink, and plenty of sunlight throughout. Move right into the living room with a wood burning fireplace for winter coziness, and then come upstairs where you will be pleased to find three large bedrooms with a master en suite that’s got it all from the jacuzzi bath to the separate walk-in shower and even double sinks! Clothes horse, are you? You’ve got a large walk-in closet in this room with built-in shelves and lots of room for your entire wardrobe...and then some!
The lower level is completely finished except for the space housing the mechanicals and boasts three rooms: a large family room with more built-ins, a complete office set up, and a room that is currently a music room, but you might find it just perfect for crafting, for your home gym, or children’s playroom. The entire lower level is on its own zone which is yet another great plus in this great house in addition to having yet another unfinished room offering even more storage space.
But are you ready to be dazzled? To see where you’re going to be spending a lot of time a lot of the year? Just step outside onto the spacious deck and look at that in-ground pool just perfect in size and gleaming due to an automatic cleaning system that works on a timer. Less work for you, more time to enjoy with guests...and you will have guests! All around the perimeter of the pool area are stylish recessed lights for continuing the fun and entertainment well into the evening.
The entire neighborhood has underground utilities, and your new home will keep you warm and happy heated with oil Plenty of appliances and extras are yours as well including a ceiling fan, dishwasher, washer and dryer, microwave, oven/range, refrigerator, and whirlpool.
The present owner has treated this home with all the love and care it deserves, so you will not even find dust on your tour!
The exterior has a two-car attached garage with automatic garage door opener, and there’s parking for up to eight cars, so when you have the gang over for a cookout, swim, or just to show off and enjoy your new home, there’s plenty of room for them outside...and plenty of room for you and your family inside.
Large rooms, a cook’s dream of a great kitchen, a formal dining room for holiday meals, room to work, study, play, grow, and entertain. So, wait are you waiting for? Make that call today to Christine Holden of Randall Realtors. Her direct line which gets you direct great service is (401) 743-2858/ List price of this wonderful property: $525,000.
By the way, did we mention it has a pool?
