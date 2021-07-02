This is where...
This is where you could be living, right in the middle of a stunning panorama with one of the most enviable addresses on the coast.
This is where a glorious sunset 12 months a year takes your breath away night after night, and you never tire of being just a little bit breathless.
This is where sitting alone or with friends on your two-tiered deck you can look out over Narragansett Bay and all at once see the coast of Napatree Point, the boats gently listing in the harbor, the yachts slowly pulling in toward the private yacht club from Connecticut and New York.
Yes, this is where you'll know you're there, that you're home, and you may never want to go anywhere else.
Not one bit ostentatious, just classic good taste and set as the centerpiece within one of the most beautiful panoramas in the world, living at 38 Bay Street Unit 101, the home of the exclusive Watch Hill Inn Condominium Association, is like living right in the heartbeat of a magnificent painting, surrounded by all the best Watch Hill and southeastern New England have to offer.
You will be living in a prized piece of history as the original Watch Hill Inn was established in 1845 when it was originally called the Narragansett House during the Gilded Age. The building, well constructed high on a hill and above sea level has always given those whose journey takes them to this place, one of the finest coastal destinations in New England.
It became the Watch Hill Inn in 1985 and has since been renovated twice. It is now maintained by the Watch Hill Condominium Association with only 11 exclusive residences, and it is rare that one is ever on the market. Unit #101 is arguably the jewel of this property since unlike the others it boasts a three-tiered garden courtyard and a two-tiered deck, just begging for private entertaining or perhaps serving as your hidden getaway where you are surrounded by the wind, the waves, and the beauty of a natural setting you can take in any hour of the day from an entire wall of glass sliders.
This two bedroom condo which is lusciously bathed in light throughout, enchants with a marble compass rose entryway, leathered granite stairs, a kitchen with stone counters, beveled mirror subway tile backsplash, and fully applianced with dishwasher, exhaust fan, hood, microwave, oven/range, refrigerator, washer, dryer, whirlpool in the master bath and central air and high-end ceiling fans to cool evenly throughout the condo during warmer days.
On chilly nights, you will appreciate the warmth and convenience of a gas fireplace which serves to heat most of the living space.
For the purpose of a real estate listing, they are called "bedrooms," but are in actuality beautifully appointed suites, each with their own private bath. The master additionally has both a steam shower and whirlpool tub.
You will have the convenience of two parking spaces right onsite and two private entrances to your condo.
So many real estate ads or featured properties tell you that you have to see it to truly appreciate it. Unit #101 at 38 Bay Street is the exception, for you MUST make an appointment to go in person, meet Holly Powell, and look for yourself, as there is only one Watch Hill, one incomparable view like the one from the great room, deck, and patio. There is only one Narragansett Bay, but there will be many, many sunsets that no online video, no newspaper photos, nor amount of words could possibly describe.
Yes, this is :
Where your view is unparalleled...
Where the construction and design are flawless...
Where you can spend many happy days and nights, year round...
Where entertaining nearly takes care of itself...
Where you can unwind, relax, and feel as though you're on vacation every day and night you spend in this magical place.
This is where you need to be, whether this becomes your year round home or a prized season retreat with restaurants, boutiques, art galleries, and the waterfront just steps from your door.
This is where you can call home.
Contact listing agent, Holly Powell, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY Home Services (860) 961-2664
List price: $1,999,000 Taxes based on 2020 tax year: $17, 404
