Dominick Franklin Lombard of Westerly will represent Rhode Island, along with Cayetano Sanchez IV of East Greenwich, as a delegate during the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program Washington Week in March. Lombard is a senior at Westerly High School and Sanchez is a senior at East Greenwich High School. Each student will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study.
Elyse Yanusas of Westerly was named to the dean's list at Nazareth College for the fall 2022 semester.
Christina Flynn of Westerly and Morgan Heller of Mystic were named to the dean’s list at Lehigh University for the fall 2022 semester.
Hannah Daniewicz of Westerly was named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the fall 2022 semester.
Conor Mackay of Westerly was named to the dean's list at the University of Iowa for the 2022 fall semester. Mackay is member of the class of 2023 majoring in marketing.
Megan Huckle of Westerly, Grace Gilbert and Kevin O’Dell of Pawcatuck and Cassandra Simpson of West Kingston were named to the president’s list and Mia Clarke of Ashaway was named to the dean's list at Plymouth State University for the fall 2022 semester.
The following students were named to the dean’s list at University of New Hampshire for the fall 2022 semester: Westerly residents Jenna Murray and Emma Harold, highest honors; and Teagan Smith, honors; Pawcatuck residents Teagan O'Brien, highest honors; Nathan Huynh, high honors; and Madison Wing, honors; Stonington resident Daniel Contino, honors; Mystic residents Christopher Holmes and Phoebe Bowen, high honors; and Renee Prieto, honors; and West Kingston resident Sarah LaPorte, highest honors.
The following students were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the fall 2022 semester: Westerly residents Joshua Restelli, Sal Fontana, Rey Magro, Stephanie Beaulieu and Zachary Phelps; Ashaway resident Madison Gonsalves; Charlestown resident Donna Caster; Hope Valley resident Shannon Bork; Richmond resident Zachary Stacey; West Kingstown resident Mia Faraone; Pawcatuck residents Leah Diamanti, David Fernald, and Isabelle Guilliani; and Mystic resident Kellen Voland.
Audrey Mejza of Stonington was named to the dean’s list at Hofstra University for the fall 2022 semester. Mejza is majoring in linguistics.
Anna Mirsky of Stonington was named to the dean’s list at Muhlenberg College for the fall 2022 semester.
Dr. Jonathan Gates has been named chief medical officer of Wood River Health.
Maggie Spadaro of Stonington and Cora Post of North Stonington were named to the dean’s list at Belmont University for the fall 2022 semester.
Molly Bruno will assume the role of assistant manager for the William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty's Old Lyme, Niantic and Mystic brokerages.
Jonathan Miller of Haverhill, Mass., was named as dean of student engagement at Community College of Rhode Island. Miller was previously the dean of students at Northern Essex Community College.
Dr. Michael Lee was named medical director of Kent Hospital at Home. He has been with Kent Hospital as an attending physician and teaching faculty in the department of emergency medicine since 2018.
Kathaleen Mack was sworn as a member of the Union Fire District of South Kingstown Board of Wardens. Mack replaces Warden Anthony Ciccone, who died unexpectedly last fall.
