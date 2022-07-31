Lois Vars of Westerly was inducted into the University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy Hall of Fame. Vars, a 1962 alumnus, is a former assistant dean of the school. She previously worked at her family's pharmacy, Vars Brothers in Westerly.
The following local students were named to the dean's list at the University of Connecticut for the spring 2022 semester: Westerly residents Nancy Brimlow, Randi Burr and Elena Korte; Richmond resident Lea Iacobbo; Pawcatuck residents Chase Flynn, Faith Gately, Farwa Mohsin, Justin Paoloni, Wesley Rea, Theresa Reynolds, Zachary Scott, Ari Skelcher and Izadora Yarnall; Stonington residents Aidan Davies, Ainsley Johnstone, Macie Mancini, Mahmoud Salha, Alexi Switz and Maxwell Switz; North Stonington residents Molly Butremovic, Samantha Caster, Kaleb Demello, Charlotte Lewis, Justin Petrucci, Sarah Spracklin, Malcolm Thompson and Hanna Vetrovec; and Mystic residents Theo Antipas, Matthew Carney, Nicholas Carney, Alexandra Case, Allen Elon, Allison Georgetti, Max Grossman, Alexandra Kapell, Jason Kilcoyne, Judith Koumanelis, Nathan Kowalski, Sneha Kumar, Bella McClure, Jackson Meuse, Nigel Mills and Nicola Wood.
The following students have been named to the dean's list at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2022 semester: Westerly resident Matthew Walker, highest honors; Pawcatuck residents Teagan O'Brien, highest honors and Madison Wing, honors; Wyoming resident Jacqueline Krause, high honors; Stonington resident Daniel Contino, high honors; Mystic resident Renee Prieto, high honors; and West Kingston residents Michael Harris, highest honors and Sarah LaPorte, high honors.
Dakota Busch and Lauren Wilks of Westerly, Beatrice Cox of Pawcatuck, Hannah Viseth of Charlestown, and Jilian Geer of Wyoming were named to the dean’s list at the University of Tampa for the spring 2022 semester. Busch, class of 2022, is majoring in communication media and culture; Wilks, class of 2025, is majoring in management; Cox, class of 2023, is majoring in advertising and public relations; Viseth, class of 2022, is majoring in allied health; and Geer, class of 2025, is majoring in marketing.
The following local students graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University: Westerly residents Sierra Nastasi, Bachelor of Science summa cum laude in psychology; and Megan Perrin, Bachelor of Arts in English; North Stonington residents Ryan Condon, Bachelor of Science in finance; William Jeckel; Bachelor of Arts in music; and Matthew Mendolia, Bachelor of Arts, in liberal studies; and Mystic resident Jordan Comeau, Master of Science in secondary education.
Kristen Archer of Pawcatuck received a Bachelor of Arts summa cum laude in history and secondary education; Luke Elson of Ashaway received a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics; and Hannah Hartline of Charlestown received a Bachelor of Arts in developmental psychology from Emmanuel College.
Olivia Fustini of Stonington received a 2022 Eugene Atwood Award and Emma Hundt of North Stonington received a 2022 Eugene Atwood Recognition Award from the Eugene Atwood Fund.
