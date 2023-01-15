Amy Grzybowski has been named vice president of community relations at New England Institute of Technology. She previously served as the assistant commissioner of Workforce and the executive director of the R.I. Higher Education & Industry Centers for the R.I. Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner, responsible for the operation of three workforce training centers including the Westerly Education Center. Grzybowski is a certified emergency manager and serves as the director of emergency management for the Town of Westerly.
Lauren Anhalt of Westerly, Andrew Castagliuolo of Pawcatuck and Daly Ravino of West Kingston were named to the dean’s list at Stonehill College for the fall 2022 semester.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Springfield College for the fall 2022 semester: Westerly residents Sarah Gray and Anna Nyberg; Pawcatuck resident Lucas Morrison and Mystic resident Kylie Fullerton. Gray is majoring in health science and pre physical therapy; Nyberg, psychology; Morrison, criminal justice; and Fullerton, health science.
Kassandra Fisher of Richmond, Natalia Cullen of Pawcatuck and Benjamin Abely of Stonington were named to the dean’s list at Lasell University for the fall 2022 semester.
Deidra Hall of Pawcatuck was named to the dean's list at Cedarville University for the fall 2022 semester. Hall is majoring in electric engineering.
Emily Feisthamel of Charlestown, Meredith Norberg of Wyoming and Maysa Gray and Aidan Whitten of Mystic received academic honors at Nichols College for the fall 2022 semester.
Matthew McGinnis of Charlestown received a Master of Science in civil and environmental engineering and Daniel Contino of Stonington received a Bachelor of Science in athletic training from the University of New Hampshire.
Ella Krause of Charlestown was named to the dean's list at Assumption University for the spring 2022 semester. Krause is a member of the class of 2025.
Claire McCarthy of Mystic was named to the president's list at The State University of New York at Potsdam for the fall 2022 semester. McCarthy is majoring in music education.
Thomas Forde of Mystic was named to the dean's list at Stonehill College for the fall 2022 semester. Forde is a member of the Class of 2026.
Madelyn Cates and Hannah Hassinger of Mystic were named to the dean’s list at the University of Saint Joseph for the fall 2022 semester. Cates and Hassinger are majoring in nursing.
Richard Collinson was sworn in as a member of the Union Fire District of South Kingstown Board of Wardens. He replaces Warden Andre Boisvert, who died unexpectedly last fall. Collinson was a longtime firefighter and retired as the department's deputy chief.
Joshua Campbell Torrance has been named executive director of the Florence Griswold Museum by the board of trustees. He was previously the executive director of the Webb Deane Stevens Museum in Wethersfield.
Daniel Friel has been appointed Bishop Hendricken High School's director of development. He was previously director of the executive office at Old Sturbridge Village.
Danielle Ogden has been hired as interim executive director of the Newport Art Museum. Ogden previously served as associate director of academic programs and museum specialist in adult learning at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield, Conn.
