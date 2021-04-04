Rachel Marriott of Westerly and Thomas Manfredi of Wyoming were named to the dean’s list at MCPHS University. Marriott is a member of the class of 2021 majoring in nursing. Manfredi is a member of the class of 2024 majoring in health sciences.
The following local students were named to the Prout School second quarter honor roll: highest honors, grade 9, Benedict, Mark and Wanta, Meredith of Westerly; Lewis, Frances of Hope Valley; and Miller, Mary of Charlestown; grade 10, Eaton, Cara of Westerly; Bush-Nickerson, Ashley of Pawcatuck; Miller, Hope and Wibeto, Eva of Charlestown; grade 11, Jalbert, Emily; Maynard, William; and Leal, Isabel of Westerly; Bush-Nickerson, Haley of Pawcatuck; and Lehrach, Hugo of Charlestown; grade 12, Wilks, Lauren of Westerly; Gladski, Lydia; and Kazarian, Devin of Westerly; and Bussey, Eloise; and Gardiner, Melina of Charlestown; High Honors; grade 9, Abbott, Sophia; Gwaltney, Jack; and Kazarian, Brayden of Westerly; and Canning, Kylie of Charlestown; grade 10, Brown, Joseph of Westerly; Dockray, Kaleigh of Charlestown; Lewis, Claire of Hope Valley; Post-Kennedy, Eli of Richmond; and Slitt, Noah of North Stonington; grade 11, Gilfert, Laura; Gwaltney, Lilia; Jalbert, Drew; Wanta, Christina; and O'Connor, Joan of Westerly; Gencarelli, Alexandra of Bradford; DeSantis, Noah; and Hunyady, Emma of Charlestown; grade 12, Brouillette, Drew of Westerly; Nooney, Grace; and Valdivia, Natalia of Charlestown; Adams, Meghan of Richmond; and Vetrovec, Abigail of North Stonington; Honors, grade 9, Bilotto, Luciano; Leal, Benjamin; Meunier Mott, Aurora; and Sousa, Lydia of Westerly; Bootmann, Ben of Charlestown; Dresback, Ava of Pawcatuck; and Slitt, Benjamin of North Stonington; grade 10, Chisholm, Kendall of Westerly; Bussey, William; and Graham, Elizabeth of Charlestown; and Raithel, Hayden of Hope Valley; grade 11, Mastrandrea, Julia; Trebisacci, Luke; and Trombino, Bruno of Westerly; Fusaro, Anthony of Ashaway; Murphy, Logan of Charlestown; and Malek, Jack of Stonington; and grade 12, Teixeira, Kylie of Westerly; and Bell, Christopher; Graham, Henry; and Wibeto, Sedona of Charlestown.
Brendan McCann of Pawcatuck is a member of a team at Worcester Polytechnic Institute that was a finalist for the institute’s President's Interactive Qualifying Project Award for its Interactive Qualifying Project, "Using Behavior-Change Strategies to Reduce Littering in Lambeth."
Trad Dart of Mystic, Eileen C. Duggan of Waterford and Stacy Eder Smith of Guilford were named to the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center’s board of trustees.
Renee Fortune was promoted to contact center manager at Westerly Community Credit Union. She has been at the credit union in various roles since 2009.
Anthony Lemme was awarded Ambassador Club level honor from the Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Lemme is an agent in the Westerly Weichert Realtors office.
Robert Downie of Westerly and Richard Yackley of North Stonington joined Coldwell Banker Costal Homes as independent sales associates working out of the Westerly office.
Jason Guyot was appointed president and chief executive officer of Foxwoods Resort Casino by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. Guyot is the first Mashantucket Pequot Tribal member to be appointed CEO of Foxwoods.
