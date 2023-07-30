Jack Adams of Westerly, Kyle Marino of Pawcatuck and Luke Monteiro of Mystic were named to the dean’s list at the University of Maine for the spring 2023 semester.
The following local students received bachelor’s degrees from the University of Vermont: Westerly residents Isabel Huckle degree was in neuroscience; and Maxine Sidman, business administration; Charlestown resident Elizabeth Coppes, political science and Russian; Hope Valley resident Sierra Dube, linguistics; Pawcatuck residents Jillian Holland, mechanical engineering; John O'Keefe, business administration; and Olivia Zito, anthropology and geography; and Mystic residents Andrew Connelly, music; Holly Foster, magna cum laude, community and international development; and Zoe Pearse, professional nursing.
Abigail White of Westerly was named to the dean's list at Sacred Heart University for the spring 2023 semester. She received a Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude in nursing. she is the daughter of Laura and Jeff White of Westerly.
Marc A. Lauzon of Westerly received a Doctor of Pharmacy magna cum laude; Zachary N. Snow of Charlestown received a Bachelor of Science magna cum laude in mechanical engineering; and Catherine Lanyon of Mystic received a Master of Arts in English for teachers from Western New England University.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Central Connecticut State University for the spring 2023 semester: Pawcatuck residents Nancy Inthasit and Roland Van Duine; Stonington residents Madison Nelson and Taylor Starr; and Mystic residents Hunter Frank and Mayson Murphy.
The following local Chariho High School graduates received 2023 scholarship awards from the Community 2000 Education Foundation: Chariho class of 2020, Destiny Dunham, Madison Gonsalves, Matthew Gouvin, Sky Laurent-Kingsley, Jasmine Lerner, Sara Nunes, Matthew Power, and Chloe Shilale; class of 2021: Meagan Butler, Ava DiBasio, Daria DiBasio, Faith Ellis, Grace Felkner, Ella Krause, Samuel Miller, and Andrew Poirier; class of 2022: Kelechi Ezemma, Julia Fortune, Emily Jeffrey, Megan Jeffrey, Violette May, Christian Sullivan, and Tess Sullivan; and class of 2023: Jackson Boyd, Alaina Fries, Dylan Fisher, Virginia Keister, Taylor Lambert, Morgan Lawing, Olivia Marchione, Braydon Simpkins, Thatiana So, and Jillian Tierney.
Dr. Faizul Suhail was appointed Rhode Island regional medical director for Marquis Health Consulting Services which oversees seven healthcare centers in the state, including Westerly Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.
Julia Rich of Pawcatuck received a Bachelor of Science in criminology and criminal Justice from the University of Tampa.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross for the spring 2023 semester: Pawcatuck resident Madeline Hamm; Stonington residents Benjamin Dellacono and Rachel Kunka; and Mystic residents Gabrielle Aucello, Mary Edmonds, and Diana Sefransky.
Kassandra Fisher of Richmond a student at Lasell University, was selected as one the university's orientation leaders for 2023.
Rachel Luxton of Stonington was named to the dean's list at Hamilton College for the spring 2023 semester.
Helen Gross of Stonington High School and Benjamin Nave of Wheeler High School received the 2022 Eugene Atwood Award from the Eugene Atwood Fund.
