Jordan Allen-Hurd of Westerly is a member of the women’s swimming team at Eastern Connecticut State University. A member of the class of 2023, she competes in the freestyle/breaststroke event and is majoring in health sciences.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Connecticut: Westerly resident Annie Wood; Charlestown resident Michaela Allen; Richmond resident Lea Iacobbo; Pawcatuck residents Faith Gately, Haley Hines, Amy Manning, Grace Narducci, Justin Paoloni, Wes Rea, Sara Wrotniak and Izzy Yarnall; Stonington residents Patrick Bibeau, Heather Boucher, Erin Craig, Jessie Gentilella, Ainsley Johnstone, Julia Little, Macie Mancini and Jen Spadaro; North Stonington residents Christopher Annino, Samantha Caster and Malcolm Thompson; and Mystic residents Hayley Baldoz, Matt Greene, Max Grossman, Alexandra Kapell, Jason Kilcoyne, Sneha Kumar, Aaron Mandell, Daniel Marcolina, Isabella Mcclure, Lauren McLeod, Nigel Mills, Paulomi Sardar and Nicola Wood.
Kathryn Stellitano Ladd of Lebanon, Conn., a former Westerly resident and Westerly High School graduate, was chosen as the Connecticut Association for Adult & Continuing Education Educator of the Year. Ladd teaches United States Citizenship and GED classes and is a trained National External Diploma Program assessor.
Meghan Trager of Richmond was named to the dean's list at the University of Rhode Island. She is the daughter of Chris and Susan Trager of Richmond and granddaughter Bob and Mary MacVicar of Westerly.
Sharon Drago of Pawcatuck received an award of excellence at Western Governors University Teachers College.
Laura Souza of Charlestown, Katjana Gora of Stonington, Elyssa Garde of South Kingstown and Sarah Hackey of Wakefield were named to the dean’s list at Simmons University for the fall 2020 semester.
Allen Schroeder of North Stonington was named to the dean's list at Bates College for the fall 2020 semester. Schroeder, the son of Joseph A. Schroeder and Ellen F. Schroeder, is a 2017 graduate of Wheeler High School. He is majoring in biological chemistry at Bates.
Isabella McCarthy of Stonington and Karin Hansen of Mystic were named to the dean’s list at Emerson College for the fall 2020 semester. McCarthy is a member of the class of 2024 majoring in marketing communications. Hansen is a member of the class of 2022 majoring in media arts production.
Cassie Woods of Mystic is a member of the varsity softball team at Eastern Connecticut State University. She plays outfield on the team and is majoring in accounting.
The Mystic Garden Club annual beautification awards were presented to Michael and Kelly Longo of Mystic; Antonio and Shaun Mastroianni of Antonio Hair Design in Mystic; and Rudolfo Reyes, facilities manager at Mystic Museum of Art; and Susan Fridy, of Steamboat Wharf in Mystic.
Caroline Wall was promoted to senior vice president – investment officer at The Sylvestre-Wall Group. She has been with the company for 16 years.
Jacob H. Newsome of Mystic was named to the provost’s honor roll at the University of Wyoming for the fall 2020 semester.
Bruce Flax was appointed as executive director for the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce. Flax was voted into the position by the chamber’s board of directors.
