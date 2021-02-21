The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Northeastern University for the fall 2020 semester: Westerly residents Melania Stepanenko, majoring in international affairs; and Lucas Ingalls, electrical engineering; Stonington resident William Cannella, economics/mathematics; Wakefield residents Nicholas Petrocelli, computer science; Emily Pinch, nursing; and Sarah Ribas, psychology; and Kingston resident Devin Lloyd, biochemistry.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute for the fall 2020 semester: Westerly residents Victoria Carreiro, class of 22, majoring in biomedical engineering; and Margaret Richins, class of 22, chemistry; Pawcatuck resident Brendan McCann, class of 21, mechanical engineering; Hope Valley resident Derek Byrne, class of 21, electrical and computer engineering; Stonington resident Max Wojtas, class of 23, society, technology and policy; and Mystic residents Samuel Lambert, class of 24, mechanical engineering; and Ronald Pfisterer, class of 23, robotics engineering.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross for the fall 2020 semester: Westerly resident Hope Goodman, class of 2021, majoring in economics; Pawcatuck resident Lily Bockowski, class of 2022, history; Hope Valley resident Oluchi Ezemma, class of 2022, psychology; Stonington resident Olivia Ferrara, class of 2022, mathematics; North Stonington resident Noah Sisk, class of 2021, political science and history; and Mystic residents Mary Edmonds, class of 2023, political science; and Diana Sefransky, class of 2024.
Lauren Anhalt, class of 2023, and Natalie Ritacco, class of 2022, of Westerly; and Natalie Schafer, class of 2021, of Mystic were named to the dean’s list at Stonehill College for the fall 2020 semester.
The following students were named to the dean’s list at the New England Institute of Technology for the fall 2020 quarter: Westerly residents Jennifer Bitgood, Zachary Classey, Maryann Elliott, Noah LaValley, Joshua Shelton, Nicholas Vartabedian and Nicholas Vuona; Charlestown residents Francis Campbell, Jacob DiCenzo and Bryan Flynn; Richmond residents Brittany Barr, Lyric Comerford, Kenneth Moden and Michael Rinfrette; Stonington resident Ethan Markham; North Stonington resident Kenneth Kirkup; West Kingston residents Theresa Corriveau and James Luckman; and Mystic residents J Correira, Todd Doyle, Norman Fay and Kelly Kerst.
Benjamin Logel of Pawcatuck; Nathalie Traylor of Stonington; and Alexander Desmery, Molly Lang, Haleigh McKnight and Sara McKnight of Mystic were named to the dean’s list at Mitchell College for the fall 2020 semester.
Emma Steele of North Stonington received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Ryan Dussault of North Stonington received a Bachelor of Science summa cum laude in biomedical science; and Elizabeth Earley of Mystic received a Bachelor of Science in environmental conservation and sustainability from the University of New Hampshire.
Robert Falso of Warwick was named chief financial officer and executive vice president of administration for the Westerly Community Credit Union. He has been with the credit union since 1998, most recently serving as the chief financial officer and executive vice president of finance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.