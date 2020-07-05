Tsegaye Janat of Westerly received the Director's Award for Instrumental Music and the Bishop Hendricken Ensemble award as a member of the Bishop Hendricken Athletic Pep Band. Janat, a member of the class of 2022 at Bishop Hendricken Catholic High School, was named to the president’s list for the fourth quarter. He is the son of Fouad Janat of Westerly and the late Eugenié Janat.
The following local students received scholarships from the Westerly Community Credit Union: Sydney Federico of Westerly was awarded the Joseph N. Cugini Memorial Scholarship. Federico will be attending the University of Rhode Island to pursue a degree in pharmacy and biology. Georgina Lau of Westerly was awarded the Robert M. Bewlay Memorial Scholarship. Lau will be attending Providence College to study history. Emma Sullivan of Bradford and Alison McCadden of Saunderstown, were each awarded a Westerly Community Credit Union College Scholarship. Sullivan will be attending Rhode Island College and has yet to declare her major. McCadden will be attending Northwestern University and majoring in journalism.
Stephanie Beaulieu, Zachary Phelps, Theresa Spear and Ruth Way of Westerly and Silvana Terranova of Ashaway were named to the president’s list and Joseph Beauchemin of Westerly was named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the winter 2020 term.
Matthew Santacroce of Pawcatuck was named to the dean's list at Florida Institute of Technology for the spring 2020 semester.
Chariho Middle School Students of the Quarter for quarter 3 were: grade 5, Colin Greene, Lydia Beck, Charlotte Guisti, Ryleigh Orton; grade 6, Chloe Grissom, Evelyn Campbell, William Dower; grade 7, Chloe Oliveras, Haiden Seeley; grade 7, Ella Tomlinson, Owen Golden; and grade 8, Grayson Snyder, Jordan Almagno-Gillooley, Emily Myers, Alexia Katechis; for Virtual Learning quarter 4, grade 5, Ezri Acton, Garrett Brisson, Ruby Russell, Mitchell Creamer; grade 6, Ali Freeman, Franklin Nordon, Crystal Algier; grade 7, Gavin Apice, Lola Hernandez, Juliet Costa, William Fritz; and grade 8, Anna Gingerella, Sage Puckett, Nate Ballard, Sadie Grissom.
Sarah McMillin of Stonington received a Bachelor of Arts magna cum laude in communications and theatre from Susquehanna University. She was named to the dean's list at the university for the spring 2020 semester.
The following L+M Healthcare nurses received a 2020 Nightingale Nurse award: Patricia (Trish) Barber, Alexandra Brown, Taylor Dumas, Mathew Landeck, Darlene Marinelli, Veronica Napalitano, Elizabeth (Zeke) Newbury, Jocelyn Oliver, Kelsey Panosky, Jennifer Scotti, Rachael Silvia, Ashly Thatcher and Cynthia Williamson.
Jennifer Blay of Hope Valley was named to the president’s list at Castleton University for the spring 2020 semester.
Betty Rambur, a professor of nursing at the University of Rhode Island, has been appointed a commissioner on the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, which advises Congress on Medicare policy.
Kendra Hamilton of Charlestown, Sierra Dube of Hope Valley, Margit Burgess of Stonington, Carter Ward of North Stonington and Holly Foster of Mystic were named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont for the spring 2020 semester.
