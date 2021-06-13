Hope Goodman of Westerly received a Bachelor of Arts magna cum laude in economics from College of the Holy Cross. Goodman was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa and minored in environmental studies.
Margaret Richins of Westerly was a member of a student team from Worcester Polytechnic Institute which completed a research project titled Evidence-Based Practice Cuenca, Ecuador with Ecuador Project Center. Richins is a member of the class of 2022, majoring in chemistry.
Isaac Kaufman of Westerly received a Master of Science in electrical and computer engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Emma Santee of Westerly was named to the dean's list at Assumption University for the spring 2021 semester.
Emily Haik of Westerly, Callie Reposa of Ashaway, Patrick Morkis of Carolina and Rachel Erkan of West Kingston were named to the president’s list and John Turo of Westerly and Kenneth Reid of Stonington were named to the dean’s list at Plymouth State University for the spring 2021 semester.
Emilia Ann Janes of Westerly and Rachel Katherine Kunka of Stonington graduated from Saint Bernard School.
The following local students graduated from Bryant University: Westerly residents Kaitlin Dickey, Bachelor of Science in business administration, finance; Timothy McLaughlin, Bachelor of Arts in politics and law; and Morgann Plante with a Bachelor of Science summa cum laude in actuarial mathematics; West Kingston resident Edward Goals, Bachelor of Science summa cum laude in applied mathematics and statistics; and Mystic resident Ryan Kilcoyne, Bachelor of Science cum laude in business administration, marketing.
Abigail Gibson of Pawcatuck earned the Girl Scout Gold award with her “Take Action” project, STEM Exploration Day.
Connor Woodworth of Pawcatuck received a Bachelor of Science in sport management and Geralson Withrow of Mystic received a Bachelor of Arts in graphic design from Lasell University.
Charter Oak awarded scholarships to the following local high school students: Stonington High School, Colin Wertz, Celia Moffitt and Marissa Sasso; and Wheeler High School, Benjamin Dobley.
Sean Gardner of Charlestown was named to the dean’s list at University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Letters and Science for the spring 2021 semester.
The following local students received a 2021 University Academic Excellence Award from the University of Rhode Island: Edward Donovan of Charlestown, College of Arts & Sciences in philosophy; Emma Paton of Hope Valley, College of the Environment and Life Sciences in wildlife & conservation biology; Lindsey St. Clair of Hopkinton, Alan Shawn Feinstein College of Education and Professional Studies in early childhood education; and Peter Kelmelis of North Stonington, College of Arts & Sciences in music.
Samuel Slom of Charlestown received a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and psychology from Furman University.
Riley Frances Girard of Mystic was named to the dean's list at Clarkson University for the spring 2021 semester. Girard is a member of the class of 2022 majoring in mechanical engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.