David Tiedemann and Elizabeth Letizio of Westerly and Anna Hundt of North Stonington were named to the dean’s list at Assumption University for the spring 2022 semester. Tiedemann and Hundt are members of the class of 2022 and Letizio is a member of the class of 2023.
Hannah Nicholson, a student at Westerly High School, was awarded the $2,000 Community Outreach Memorial Scholarship from Charter Oak Federal Credit Union through its employee-funded Community Outreach Program. In addition, William deCastro and Harley Dyer, students at Stonington High School; Ute Zeeman from Wheeler High School; and Kathleen Power from Saint Bernard School were awarded $2000 Charter Oak Federal Credit Union high school scholarships.
The following local students were named to the Community College of Rhode Island’s athletic director’s honor roll for the spring 2022 semester and to the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XXI honor roll: Westerly resident Connor Warner, men’s basketball; and Charlestown residents Lucie R. Willett, softball; and Luke A. Fusaro, men’s basketball.
The following local students were named to the dean's list at Eastern Connecticut State University for the spring 2022 semester: Westerly residents Caitlin Morrone and Sierra Nastasi; Bradford resident Elizabeth Davis; Pawcatuck residents Katherine Archer, Erin Blake, Chloe Chenot and Olivia Newman; Carolina resident Daria DiBiasio; Hope Valley resident Emma Walton; Wyoming resident Delia Gee-Champagne; North Stonington residents Nicholas Mendolia, Fernanda Ovalle and Caitlyn Tillinghast; and West Kingston resident Sydney DeNoncour.
Christina Flynn of Westerly, Katherine Matthews of Pawcatuck, and Morgan Heller of Mystic were named to the dean’s list at Lehigh University for the spring 2022 semester
Evan Diliberto of Charlestown received a Fulbright U.S. cultural ambassadorships for the 2022-2023 year. Dilberto, a history major and member of the class of 2022 at Providence College, will teach in the Slovak Republic.
Hannah Pratt of Stonington received a Bachelor of Science in health sciences from James Madison University.
Natalia Cullen of Pawcatuck was recognized by Lasell University for outstanding collaboration in the spring 2022 semester. Cullen received the most peer nominations in the university’s kinesiology lab course.
Andrea Pezzullo of Ashaway, Julia Bursell of Charlestown and Madelyn Cates of Mystic were named to the dean’s list at The University of Saint Joseph for the spring 2022 semester. Pezzullo is majoring in biology and Bursell and Cates are majoring in nursing.
The New England Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductees are Matthias Steele, James Cotton, Duke Robillard, The Runaways, June Millington, Aztec Two Step, Gene Pitney, Ed Stack, Bob Orsi, Marty O’Brien, Charlie Karp, Connecticut Lyric Opera and The Uptown Horns.
Kevin Nelson has been named as the executive director of the South Kingstown Land Trust. He previously spent 32 years as a planner for the R.I. Department of Administration’s Division of Statewide Planning.
