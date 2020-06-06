Isaac Kaufman of Westerly received a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Avery E. Oefinger of Westerly received a Bachelor of Science with great distinction in computer engineering and a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering, mathematics minor from Clarkson University.
Joseph Brandon Piccolo of Westerly was recognized with the Achievement in Creative Expression Award from Bryant University.
Renee Cordio, Emma Santee and David Tiedemann of Westerly and Seamus Wallace of Pawcatuck were named to the dean’s list at Assumption College for the spring 2020 semester.
Emily Haik and Joshlyn Rinaldi of Westerly, Callie Reposa of Ashaway and Grace Gilbert of Pawcatuck were named to the president’s list and Meagan Power of Ashaway and Kenneth Reid of Stonington were named to the dean’s list at Plymouth State University for the spring 2020 semester.
Sarah Verbinnen of Westerly was named to the dean’s list at Belmont University for the spring 2020 semester.
Avery Oefinger of Westerly was named a presidential scholar and Jake Luther of North Stonington was named to the dean's list at Clarkson University for the spring 2020 semester. Oefinger is a member of the class of 2020 majoring in mechanical engineering and Luther is a member of the class of 2021 majoring in engineering and management.
The following local students were awarded scholarships from Three Rivers College Foundation: Westerly resident Devin Echle, Helen & Joseph Jukoski Scholarship; Pawcatuck residents Cheyenne Main, Edward P. Lord Scholarship; Alisha Shortman, Summer Scholarship; and Kayla Spaulding, Summer Scholarship; Stonington resident Yu Fang Hua, Judith Cook Albright Memorial Nursing Scholarship; North Stonington resident Teddy Nosiku, Wilbur B. Beckwith Scholarship; and Mystic residents Caroline Garrett, Summer Scholarship and Azalea Canty, Maria & Edward Hargus Scholarship, Three Rivers College Foundation Scholarship and Student Government Honor Award.
Britni Leah Baer Gagne Fox of North Stonington received a Bachelor of Social Work from Brescia University.
Nicholas Graichen of Charlestown, Sean Jackson of Wood River Junction and Brian Buckley of Hope Valley were named to the president's list at Nichols College for the spring 2020 semester. Graichen and Jackson are majoring in accounting and Buckley is majoring in sports management.
Rebecca Russo of Charlestown received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Scranton.
