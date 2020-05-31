The following local students were named to the honor roll at The Prout School: grade 9, highest honors, Westerly resident Cara Eaton; Charlestown residents Eva Wibeto and Hope Miller; Hope Valley resident Aidan Kohlman; Richmond resident Eli Post-Kennedy; Pawcatuck resident Ashley Bush-Nickerson; grade 9, high honors, Westerly resident Joseph Brown; Charlestown residents Kaleigh Dockray and William Bussey; Hope Valley resident Claire Lewis; West Kingston resident Elizabeth Fraza; grade 10, highest honors, Westerly residents Lilia Gwaltney, Drew Jalbert, William Maynard and Christina Wanta; Charlestown resident Hugo Lehrach; Pawcatuck resident Haley Bush-Nickerson; Stonington resident Molly Neale; grade 10, high honors, Westerly residents Emily Jalbert, Isabel Leal, Julia Mastrandrea, Luke Trebisacci and Bruno Trombino; Ashaway resident Anthony Fusaro; Bradford resident Alexandra Gencarelli; Charlestown resident; West Kingston resident Mia Slade; grade 10, honors, Westerly residents Benjamin Barnes and Joan O’Connor; Stonington resident Jack Malek; grade 11, highest honors,Westerly residents Lydia Gladski and Lauren Wilks; Charlestown resident Melina Gardiner; Richmond resident Meghan Adams; grade 11, high honors,Westerly residents Devin Kazarian and Kylie Teixeira; Charlestown residents Eloise Bussey, Grace Nooney and Natalia Valdivia; North Stonington resident Abigail Vetrovec; grade 11, honors,Westerly residents Drew Brouillette and Jessica McClain; Charlestown residents Christopher Bell and Sedona Wibeto; North Stonington resident Riley Sweet; West Kingston resident Madison Selwyn; grade 12, highest honors,Westerly resident Elyse Yanusas; Hope Valley resident Kendra Gever; grade 12, high honors,Westerly resident Isabella Trombino; Charlestown residents Abigail Chapel and Isabella DeSantis; and grade 12, honors, Westerly resident Abigail Benoit; Charlestown resident Jeremy Lake; North Stonington resident Allison Slitt; and West Kingston resident Nathan McConnell.
Avery Peterson and Katrina Haase of Westerly, Zoe Hutchins of Stonington and Samuel Corr of Charlestown were named to the dean’s list at Northeastern University for the spring 2020 semester. Peterson is a member of the honors program majoring in computer engineering/computer science. Haase is majoring in international affairs, Hutchins is majoring in biology and Corr is majoring in business administration.
The following local students were awarded scholarships from Three Rivers College Foundation: Westerly resident Devin Echle, Helen & Joseph Jukoski Scholarship; Pawcatuck residents Cheyenne Main, Edward P. Lord Scholarship; Alisha Shortman, Summer Scholarship; and Kayla Spaulding, Summer Scholarship; Stonington resident Yu Fang Hua, Judith Cook Albright Memorial Nursing Scholarship; North Stonington resident Teddy Nosiku, Wilbur B. Beckwith Scholarship; and Mystic residents Caroline Garrett, Summer Scholarship and Azalea Canty, Maria & Edward Hargus Scholarship, Three Rivers College Foundation Scholarship and Student Government Honor Award.
Connor King of Carolina received a Bachelor of Arts cum laude from College of the Holy Cross.
Haley Russell of Stonington was named to the dean's list at Nazareth College for the spring 2020 semester.
Kendra Hamilton of Charlestown, Sierra Dube of Hope Valley, Margit Burgess of Stonington, Carter Ward of North Stonington and Holly Foster of Mystic were named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont for the spring 2020 semester.
Britni Leah Baer Gagne Fox of North Stonington received a Bachelor of Social Work from Brescia University.
