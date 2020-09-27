The following local students received graduate degrees from the University of Connecticut: Westerly resident Nathan Garret Capalbo, Master of Engineering; Pawcatuck residents Seth William Burger, Master of Arts, curriculum and instruction; Elizabeth Ellenwood, Master of Fine Arts; Shelby Iapoce, Master of Business Administration; Matthew Sasaki, Graduate Certificate, geographic information systems; Jared Smith, Graduate Certificate, medicine and dental medicine; Brittany Sprecher, Graduate Certificate, geographic information systems; and Allison Rose Staniec, Graduate Certificate, geographic information systems; and Mystic residents Nina Marie Dickinson, Master of Arts, educational psychology; Jessie Makela, Master of Arts, educational psychology; Ruyah Mahmoud Mansour, Master of Arts, curriculum and instruction; Mercedeh Pourmoghadam, Master of Arts, curriculum and instruction; Courtney Jean Scherer, Master of Arts, educational psychology; and Elena Esther Adell Smith, Master of Arts, speech, language and hearing science.
Ben Smith of Mystic was named to the dean’s list University of Southern Maine for the spring 2020 semester.
Nicholas Rofrano of Pawcatuck and Benjamin Abely of Stonington completed their first year of studies at Lasell University.
The following local students were named to the dean's list at Three Rivers Community College for the spring 2020 semester: Westerly resident Eric B. Moller; Pawcatuck residents Katherine E. Archer, Sarah Bailey, Austin F. Egger, Jon M. Fiorillo, Nicole M. Fisher, Katherine E. Freeman, Hannah M. Gienau, Gwendolyn V. Glaude, Cheyenne M. Main, Matthew J. Muller, Hugh M. Ottilige, Alisha N. Shortman and Caleb Silvia; Stonington residents Sarah J. Gallagher, Jamie Gonzalez, Molly A. Linder, Cassandra R. Manfredi and Emily J. Stajduhar; North Stonington residents Nathan Bossie, Chelsea D. Darling Watt, Connor W. Doyle, Shane R. Haase, Mariah P. Lupo and Anna C. Stewart; and Mystic residents Zachary J. Amarante, Christopher D. Beatty, Madison A. Britton, Vincent C. Brodeur, Laura B. Chester, Caroline J. Garrett, Joshua M. Georgetti, Clara S. Leuze, Matthew T. Peterson, Joharis Rodriguez and Joseph C. Victorino.
