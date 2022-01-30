The following local students were named to the dean's list at Eastern Connecticut State University for the fall 2021 semester: Westerly residents Alexandra Mitchell, Sierra Nastasi, Megan Perrin and John Walker; Carolina resident Daria DiBiasio; Wyoming resident Delia Gee-Champagne; West Kingston resident Sydney DeNoncour; Pawcatuck residents Erin Blake, Olivia Newman, Katherine Archer, Chloe Chenot and Myka Silvia; Stonington resident Robert Lockaby; North Stonington residents Caitlyn Tillinghast, Ryan Hare and Nicholas Mendolia; and Mystic residents Michaela Ellis and Mya Millbauer. Mitchell is majoring in biology; Nastasi, psychology; Perrin, English; Walker, computer science; Dibiasio, environmental earth science; Denoncour, biochemistry; Gee-champagne, business administration; Blake, elementary education and music; Newman, childhood education and psychology; Archer, psychology; Chenot, business administration; Silvia, accounting; Lockaby, communication; Tillinghast, pre-secondary education and art; Hare, mathematics; Mendolia, art; Ellis, exploratory social sciences; and Millbauer, music.
Elyse Yanusas of Westerly was named to the dean's list at Nazareth College for the fall 2021 semester.
Christina Flynn of Westerly was named to the dean's list at Lehigh University for the fall 2021 semester.
The following local students were named to the dean's list at Roger Williams University fall 2021 semester: Westerly residents Gianna Ferraro, Sidney Krol and Cheyenne Deronda; Charlestown resident Jasmine Babbitt; Hope Valley resident Paige Swenson; West Kingston resident Natalie Trudell; Pawcatuck residents Andrea Edwards and Pawcatuck resident Madeline Geary; North Stonington resident Sean Boldt; and Mystic residents Emily Champney and Riley Gilliland.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Springfield College for the fall 2021semester: Westerly residents Derek Mason, Sarah Gray and Anna Nyberg; Pawcatuck resident Gwendolyn Andersen; North Stonington resident Christopher Caisse; and Mystic resident Kylie Fullerton. Mason is majoring in business management; Gray, health science and pre-physical therapy; Nyberg, psychology; Andersen, health science/occupational therapy; Caisse, health science and Fullerton, health science.
The following local residents were promoted by Chelsea Groton Bank: Tamela Higgins of Westerly, human resources manager, was promoted to first vice president; Rebecca Magner of Pawcatuck, customer solutions manager at the Pawcatuck and North Stonington branches, was promoted to assistant vice president; Richard Balestracci of Stonington, commercial loan officer, was promoted to first vice president; and Dawn Sandvoss of Mystic, commercial loan officer, was promoted to the position of vice president.
Aidan Flanagan of Hope Valley and Morgan Floyd of Stonington were named to the dean’s list at The University of Alabama Deans List for fall 2021 semester.
Emily Kulick of Mystic participated in Lasell University 's annual Career Readiness Symposium. Kulick presented an original film, "Researching Local History: Auburndale 1900-1920," as part of a special topics in history course.
