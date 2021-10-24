The following local students were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the summer 2021 semester: Westerly residents Andrew Rebelo, Jennifer Riggins, Hailey Powers, Jeffrey Routhier, Gabriel Schneider and Jessica Conte; Pawcatuck resident David Fernald; Charlestown residents India Reels and Caleb Seekell; Carolina resident Robert Shaw; Wood River Junction resident Emma Collins; and Mystic residents Kellen Voland and Micah Dalton.
The following local students graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University: Mackenzie Gitzendanner of Westerly received a Bachelor of Science in psychology; Jason Hoadley of Pawcatuck, Bachelor of General Studies with dean's distinction; Amy Main of Pawcatuck, Bachelor of General Studies with dean's distinction; and Omar Faraj of Mystic, Bachelor of Arts in economics.
The following local high school students received scholarships from The Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut: Stonington residents Nicholas Abely, Stonington High School, Rachel E. Harma Scholarship; Hazel Allik, Stonington High School, Stonington High School Class of 1966 Memorial Scholarship; Adam Bryant, Science and Technology Magnet High School of SECT, Thomas P. Quinn Memorial Scholarship; Ella Cook, Science and Technology Magnet High School of SECT, Aubrey Ashleigh Premo Scholarship; Luke Costanzo, Stonington High School, David & Sherry Dresback Scholarship; Maggie Daley, Stonington High School, Harvey Family Scholarship; Brendan Fullerton, Stonington High School, Clayton M. Grey Memorial Scholarship; Trevor Hultgren, Stonington High School, Antone "Billy" Roderick Scholarship; Rachel Kunka, Saint Bernard School, Alfred G. & Imogen M. Moss Scholarship; Hanna Laskey, Stonington High School, Thomas J. Ellis, Jr. Scholarship; Kyle Marino, Stonington High School, David & Sherry Dresback Scholarship; Olivia Mayo, Stonington High School, Thomas J. Ellis, Jr. Scholarship; Bailey McCarney, Stonington High School, Carolyn Benvenuti Memorial Scholarship; Celia Moffitt, Stonington High School, Beaumont Scholarship and Pfizer Scholarship; Lucas Morrison, Stonington High School, John E. Boyle, Jr. Memorial Scholarship; Amanda Nessel, The Williams School, Carolyn Benvenuti Memorial Scholarship; Adam Rajab, Stonington High School, Thomas J. Ellis, Jr. Scholarship; Daniel Rosa, Stonington High School, Thomas J. Ellis, Jr. Scholarship; Cameron Rose, Stonington High School, Freddy Fayal Scholarship; Rachel Sabbadini, Stonington High School, Antone "Billy" Roderick Scholarship; Ava Schrage, Stonington High School, Thomas J. Ellis, Jr. Scholarship; Jake Simonds, Stonington High School, Stonington 350th Anniversary Scholarship Fund and Antone "Billy" Roderick Scholarship Fund; Brooke Vickerman, Stonington High School, Smith Literary Scholarship; Grayson Warner, Marine Science Magnet High School, Smith Literary Scholarship; Owen Williams, Stonington High School, Pete and Helen Elks Scholarship; and Madison Wing, Stonington High School, Thomas J. Ellis, Jr. Scholarship; and North Stonington residents Grace Armstrong, Wheeler High School, Pfizer Scholarship; Zachary Bachofner, Science and Technology Magnet High School of SECT, Gunvor Lund Scholarship; Marissa Bergel, Wheeler High School, Beatrice McEwen Scholarship; Breanna Lawton, Wheeler High School, Latin Network for the Visual Arts Scholarship; Ruben Elijah Reiser, Johnson Memorial Scholarship; Tyler Lawton, Wheeler High School, Malcolm F. & Harriet B. Brown Scholarship; and Juliona Martens, Wheeler High School, George & Beverly Letz Wheeler Scholarship.
