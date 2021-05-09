Emily E. Vocatura of Westerly was named to the high honor roll for the fall 2020 semester at Cushing Academy.
Caroline Vocatura of Westerly was named to the dean’s list at the University of Tampa for the fall 2020 semester. She is a member of the class of 2021 majoring in nursing.
Emma Santee of Westerly received the departmental award for organizational communication at the Assumption University honors convocation. She is a member of the class of 2021.
Sierra Nastasi of Westerly was inducted into the Psi Chi International Honor Society for Psychology at Eastern Connecticut State University. Nastasi is a member of the class of 2022 majoring in psychology at Eastern Connecticut.
Hannah Bresciani of Stonington and Emily Tran of Mystic were named to the president’s list and the dean’s list and Jodi Frank of Charlestown was named to the dean’s list at Goodwin University for the fall 2020 session.
Ben Abely of Stonington placed first in the 100 meters in a time of 11.97 seconds and Geralson Withrow of Mystic placed second in the 5000 meters in a time of 18:37.45 competing for the Lasell University men's track & field team at a meet at the University of Massachusetts Boston. Abely is a member of the class of 2023 and Withrow is a member of the class of 2021 at Lasell.
Christopher Kelly and Raymonjo Victorino of Mystic were inducted into Upsilon Pi Epsilon at Eastern Connecticut State University. Kelly and Victorino are members of the class of 2021 majoring in computer science.
Nicole Carnevale of Hope Valley was chosen as one of 17 orientation leaders by the Office of Student Involvement at Nichols College. The group of student leaders will welcome the class of 2025 during several in-person, day-long sessions.
The following local residents have earned an award of excellence at Western Governors University: Charlotte Lilligren of Hope Valley, WGU College of Business; and Katharine Montgomery and Julia Borges of Wakefield, WGU Teachers College.
Susan Silva of Coventry has joined the mortgage lending team as a mortgage originator at the Westerly Community Credit Union.
The following staff appointments were made by the RISD Museum: Ahmari Benton, Nancy Prophet Fellow; Jennifer Bose, business and financial manager; Sháńdíín Brown, Henry Luce curatorial fellow for Native American art; Lauren Faria, assistant director, institutional giving and evaluation; Roscell Lopez-Pitts, assistant manager of museum safety and security; and Kajette Solomon, museum SEI program specialist.
Joseph F. Matthews of Wakefield was appointed chairman of the South County Health Board of Trustees. Additional new members of the board of trustees include Dr. Robert J. Bierwirth, ex officio; Steve Blazejewski, Sandra Coletta, John Wardle and Dr. Aaron Weisbord. Matthews is president of Maxson Automatic Machinery Company in Westerly.
Jay Lockaby was named vice president of development and chief philanthropy officer of South County Health Executive Leadership Team.
