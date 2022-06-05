Natalie Ritacco of Westerly graduated from Stonehill College.
The following local students graduated from Lasell University: Grace Lund of Westerly received a Bachelor of Science magna cum laude in hospitality management and event management; Maggie Clukey of Westerly, Bachelor of Science in event management; Noelle Thomas of Stonington, Bachelor of Science magna cum laude in marketing; and Emily Kulick of Mystic, Bachelor of Arts summa cum laude in history.
The following local students graduated from University of New Hampshire: Matthew Walker of Westerly received a Bachelor of Science cum laude; Emily Novak of Pawcatuck, Bachelor of Science; Owen Donahue of Pawcatuck, Bachelor of Science; Andrew Meagher of Pawcatuck, Bachelor of Science; Jacqueline Krause of Wyoming, Bachelor of Science magna cum laude; Michael Harris of West Kingston, Bachelor of Arts summa cum laude; and Brianna Jacobs of Mystic received a Bachelor of Science.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont for the spring 2022 semester: Westerly resident Miranda Vellenga, majoring in environmental sciences; Pawcatuck resident Jake Verbridge environmental engineering; Hope Valley resident Brynn Ferraro, business administration; Stonington resident Grace Conti, art history major; North Stonington residents Olivia Elliott, health sciences; and Abigail Vetrovec, professional nursing; and Mystic residents Julia Helal, public communications; and Zoe Pearse, professional nursing.
The following local Eastern Connecticut State University students were recognized for excellence: Sierra Nastasi of Westerly received psychological sciences departmental honors for highest distinction; Chloe Chenot of Pawcatuck was inducted into the Delta Mu Delta business honor society; Olivia Newman of Pawcatuck was inducted into the Psi Chi international psychology honor society; and Mya Millbauer of Mystic was awarded the David A. and Martha R. Yutzey Endowed Music Fund. Nastasi is a member of the class of 2022 majoring in psychology; Chenot is a member of the class of 2023 majoring in business administration; Olivia Newman is a member of the class of 2023 majoring in early childhood education and psychology; and Millbauer is a member of the class of 2024 majoring in music.
Melanie Torres of Westerly received a John P. Ellbogen Outstanding Graduate Assistant Teaching Award from University of Wyoming. Torres teaches in the department of ecosystem science and management.
The following local students graduated from the College of the Holy Cross: Oluchi Ezemma of Hope Valley; Lily Bockowski of Pawcatuck, cum laude; Olivia Ferrara of Stonington, cum laude; and Noah Sisk of North Stonington, cum laude.
Tucker Curtis of Charlestown received a Bachelor of Science magna cum laude in biochemistry and Lucy Jones of Charlestown received a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Saint Michael’s College.
Noelle Thomas of Stonington was inducted into Delta Mu Delta international business honor society at Lasell University.
Carol Straub of Mystic received a Master of Science in nursing from Georgia Southwestern State University.
Mohammad Mansour of Mystic received a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Saint Joseph.
