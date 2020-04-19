The Westerly Lodge of Elks awarded Rhode Island State Elks Association scholarships to the following Westerly residents: Kelly Lau, Westerly High School; James Adams, Saint Bernard School; Chloe Shilale, Melanie Boger and Nathaniel Felicetti, Chariho High School; and Kendra Gever and Jeremy Lake, The Prout School.
Christopher T. Bowdler and Claire O. Morehouse of Stonington were named to first honors and Catherine M. Corneau of Ashaway was named to second honors on the dean's list at Clark University for the fall 2019 semester.
Calissa Silva of Pawcatuck was named to the dean's list at Salve Regina University for the fall 2019 semester.
Lauren Turner of Stonington and Anna Foster of Mystic were named to the dean’s list at St. Lawrence University for the fall 2019 semester. Turner is a member of the class of 2021 and is majoring in psychology and business in the liberal arts. Foster is a member of the class of 2021 and is majoring in biology-physics.
Grace Ferrara of Stonington was named to the head of school scholar honors list at Pomfret School for the winter 2019-2020 term. Ferrara is a member of the class of 2020.
Cassidy Argo of Ashaway was named to the dean's list at Moore College of Art & Design's for the fall 2019 semester. Argo is a fine arts major.
The following local artists received awards from the Wickford Art Association for its juried show March Into Art: Marilyn Saabye, first place, Early Evening, oil; Jane Robbins, second place, Kinney In Bloom, soft pastel; Suzanne Lewis, third place, Frog, drypoint etching; Trish Hurley, honorable mention, Daffodils, oil; Christine Mulcahey, honorable mention, Lure Selection, soft pastel; Laura White Carpenter, judge’s award, Emergence, porcelain sculpture; and Cathy Kaiser, judge’s award, T.G.I.S., collage.
Jane Leipold has been chosen to serve as chairman of the New England Science & Sailing Foundation board of directors. She will succeed outgoing chairman Bill Follett. Steve Hazard has been chosen to serve as vice chairman of the board. Leipold has been a member of the board for 3 years. At NESS, Leipold is head of both the human resources and nominations and governance committees. She has also participated on the strategic planning committee and the education committee. Hazard currently serves as NESS's treasurer and chairman of the finance and strategic planning committees and serves on the education committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.