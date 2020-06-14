The following local students graduated from the Community College of Rhode Island: Westerly residents Frank V. Alessio, Tyler S. Baeder, Colby Botelho, Daniel D. Bowmaster, Brehan Fitzgerald Brady, Anna Brighton, Leah E. Brower, Danielle M. Burdick, Jessica J. Burns, Matthew Canova, Lily Jean Vallett Case, Justin Randall William Chambers, Joshua M. Clyne, Cecilia Colon, Makayla L. Cottrell, Alanna R. DeFelice, Magdalene Ellinwood, Antoinette M. Gears, Vincent M. Giorno, Annee Fiona Hale, Benjamin Hanssen, Sarah L. Heidtman, Jamie Lynn Hockhousen, Mureen Angella James, Dillon Kearney, Kyle J. Keegan, John T. Lind, Kang Hua Liu, Keegan C. Main, Jack Marino, Marlee Mathis, Brett Edward Mayne, Leslie Ames McCormick, Christopher J. Nardone, Chana Louise Odom, James Pedersen, Kristofer M. Plante, Gilda Aymelek Restelli, Leanna I. Rivera, Salvatore Scarcello, Anthony Thomas Serluca, Lauren Siwinski, John Spencer Stewart III, Alexa Mackenzie Terranova, Maria R. Turdo, Anna Catherine Watson, Jeffrey Stephen Way and Jessica C. Williams; Ashaway residents Kristopher David Chester, Schawn M. Clarke, Travis E. Parker, Alex J. Tefft and Katelynn M. Tefft; Bradford residents Billy Ray Davis, Jacob R. Keszyinki, Sydni Ulricksen and Olivia Rose Riley; Carolina residents Jenna M. Heath, Tyanna M. Johnson, Larimal M. Mañon, Kristin Marie Melnik, Meghan Quinn and Trinity Acacia Wilk; Charlestown residents Warren M. Alexander, Lacy Allison Campbell, Brittany M. Carney, Sarah-Abigail Charland Neil T. DeVoe, Natalie Erin Diller, James C. Dzwil, Jacklyn R. Gannon, Savannah R. Gingerella, Lauren Holly, Kyle A. Johnson, Carmen Labele, Evan Nadeau, Caleb T. Seekell, Carly Mae Straight and Amanda Thibodeau; Hope Valley residents Hailey E. Boiteau, Emily Lee DiPietro, Aidan N. Van Horn and Megan C. Warner; Richmond residents Caterina Maria Therese Anderson, Joshua Monteiro, Ariana Nicole Perretta, Zachary Martin Richard, Chirau A. Warrakah, William M. Braun and George C. Heath; Rockville resident Lucas Giglietti; Shannock resident Ashley M. Debigare; Wood River Junction residents Trudi A. Buck, Emma M. Collins, Nathaniel Jacob Fuller, Matthew Lennon, Jason Martineau, Jacqueline Goodhue Myers and Coral A. Patten; and Wyoming residents Kyle Cassidy, Devan McCulloch, Megan E. Norato, Liara O. Villari and Macie E. Wilson.
Isaac Kaufman of Westerly was named to dean's list at Georgia Tech for the spring 2020 semester.
Grace Brill and Anna McGugan of Mystic graduated from the University of Vermont.
