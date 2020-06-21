Andrew Pappadia of Westerly received a Masters of Business Administration in marketing from St. John’s University.
Kim Gates of Westerly completed the Credit Union National Association Financial Counseling Certification Program and received the designation of Certified Financial Counselor. Gates is the financial education officer at the Westerly Community Credit Union.
Abigail Ridler of Westerly completed an honors thesis titled "Effects of Vitamin E on Glycogen Stores and Development of Insulin Resistance in Hindlimb Suspended Mice" for the honors program at Eastern Connecticut State University. She is a member of the class of 2020 majoring in biology and cognitive neuroscience. Ridler plans to work in the developmental biology lab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia before applying to graduate school.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Lasell University for the spring 2020 semester: Westerly residents Grace Lund and Alexa Madeiros; Hope Valley resident Alexis Desjardins; Pawcatuck residents Natalia Cullen, Bryanna Fusaro and Nicholas Rofrano; Stonington residents Benjamin Abely and Sarah Thomas; and Mystic residents Geralson Withrow and Emily Kulick.
Gianna Colao of Westerly High School and Samuel Nendze of Chariho Regional High School were semi-finalists in the Rhode Island Daughter of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award scholarship program. They were sponsored by the Phebe Greene Ward Chapter of the RIDAR.
Talyn Kelley of Westerly was named to the president's list at Siena College for the spring 2020 semester.
Alexa Madeiros of Westerly received the Lasell University Book Award in marketing. Madeiros is a member of the class of 2020 at the university.
Renee Cordio of Westerly received a Bachelor's degree in political science and human services and rehabilitation studies and Seamus Wallace of Pawcatuck received a Bachelor's degree in criminology and sociology from Assumption College.
Susan Tabele Kolbenheyer of Pawcatuck was named to the dean’s list with honors and Collin Lech of Stonington was named to the dean’s list with high honors at Connecticut College for the spring 2020 semester. Kolbenheyer is majoring in psychology and Lech is majoring in government.
Robert Snelgrove of North Stonington received a Master of Science from Ohio University.
