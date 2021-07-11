The following Westerly residents were named to the dean's list at the University of Rhode Island for the spring 2021 semester: Rosa Adimari, Sean Wu, Rachel Zabel, Gary Zeng, Alexandra Wilks, Rachel Vetelino, Ben Tripp, Adrianna Turano, Hayl Townsend, Alexander Toscano, Camryn Tierney, Gabby Toriello, Christopher Tepass, Kyle Stewart, Alyssa Sperl, Maggie Spano, Ailill Smith, Erica Silva, Elizabeth Silvestri, Maci Silvia, Christopher Shaffer, Jackson Shaffer, Tatum Shaw, Stephan Schultz, Ana Santos, Jessica Savastano, Emory Salaun, Denzell Rodriguez, Erika Rohdin, Sophia Righter, Cole Riley, Celia Perez, Zach Palmer, Gaby Paterno, Allie Ornberg, Nick Nardone, Cassandra Mylek, Kaela Mowrey, Rebecca Mowrey, Marcus Morrone, Elizabeth Moretta, Cam Montalbano, Teddy McGuire, Zach Menard, Joseph McClain, Sarabeth McClain, Caitlin Marriott, Olivia Marsh, John Mancini, Anabel Makover, Britney Lumsdon, Jensen Lund, Isaiah Luzzi, John Luzzi, Alison Lin, Maya Legare, Kate Laudone, Max Kreckel, Natalie LaBua, Lani Koppermann, Seth Kadar, Skylar Johnson, Lucas Jaramillo, Alex Huang, Devyn Hetu, Timothy Hence, Sarah Heidtman, Olivia Harris, Vincent Giorno, Shannon Gibbons, Jacob Gilman, Victor Gervasini, Daisy Gates, Taber Gates, Allie Garlick, Julia Garro, Eric Gardiner, Connor Gambino, Peter Fusaro, Russell Foden, Jess Ferraro, Pete Fiore, Sydney Federico, TJ Dobson, Lauren Dobson, Emma Dobson, Ben Davis, Andrew Cummings, Ryan Corvese, Marcus Comolli, Jackie Chen, Oliver Carey, Mia Capparelli, Skye Byrne, Matt Brissette, John Bertsch, Sebastian Bellone, Collin Beaird, Joshua Barber, Jayna Baldini, Ellie Baker, Adam Antonitis, Adrienne Bowen, Gabriella Celico and Jess Calabrese.
The following local residents graduated from Roger Williams University: Westerly residents Cahrissa Dasso, Master of Science in criminal justice; Jessica Federico, Bachelor of Science in marketing; and Rees Harold, Bachelor of Arts magna cum laude in political science; Pawcatuck residents Joshua Abston, Bachelor of Science summa cum laude in applied mathematics; Ashley Marino, Bachelor of Science in architecture; and Emily Pisani, Bachelor of Science magna cum laude in biology; Hope Valley resident Cheryl Vertefeuille, Bachelor of General Studies in technology leadership and management; Charlestown resident Laura Wittwer, Bachelor of Arts cum laude in art and architectural history; Stonington resident Gabrielle Soscia, Master of Business Administration cum laude; West Kingston resident Haley Dyer, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; and Mystic residents Bailey Eckersley, Master of Business Administration; and Nicole Vignato, Bachelor of Arts magna cum laude, elementary education.
Samantha Deeter of Westerly was named to the dean’s list at Carthage College for the spring 2021 semester.
Emma Miller of Pawcatuck received a Bachelor of Science magna cum laude in nursing and Liam Wallace of Pawcatuck received a Bachelor of Science in finance from Endicott College.
Emma Chodos of Pawcatuck received a Master of Science in health psychology from University of the Sciences.
Christopher Caraballo of Pawcatuck and Peter Grills of Ashaway were named to the dean’s list at Dean College for the spring 2021 semester.
