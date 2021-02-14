The following local students were named to the dean’s list at University of New Hampshire for the fall 2020 semester: Westerly residents, highest honors, Colleen Pringer and Matthew Walker; and high honors, Jenna Murray; Charlestown resident, high honors, Alexander Gross; Wood River Junction resident, honors, Isabela Segura; Wyoming residents, highest honors, Cameron Beck; high honors, Jarrod Arruda, Jacqueline Krause and Coval Wild; Pawcatuck resident, honors, Avery Vine; North Stonington resident, high honors, Ryan Dussault; and Mystic residents, highest honors, Elizabeth Earley and Alexandra Valach; and high honors, Renee Prieto.
Matthew T. Coskran of Westerly and Hannah Rebekah Sherron of Mystic were named to the president’s list and Benjamin Van Huynh of Pawcatuck and Corey Hurt of Mystic were named to the dean’s list at Husson University for the fall 2020 semester. Coskran is a member of the class of 2023 majoring in data analytics; Sherron is a member of the class of 2022 majoring in criminal justice/psychology and criminal justice administration; Hurt is a graduate student in the Doctor of Pharmacy program; and Van Huynh is a member of the class of 2023 majoring in exercise science and physical therapy.
Lauren Sposato of Westerly raised $3,000 for the Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Clinic with her participation in the Arctic Splash 2021 fundraiser.
Morgann Plante and Tyler Baeder of Westerly, Morgan Lestinsky of Pawcatuck, Matthew Stanley of Carolina and Trinity Lennon of Mystic were named to the dean’s list and Ryan Kilcoyne of Mystic was named to the president's list at Bryant University for the fall 2020 semester.
James Costa of Pawcatuck and Tucker Curtis of Charlestown were named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael's College for the fall 2020 semester. Costa, a graduate of Stonington High School, is a member of the class of 2021 majoring in senior psychology and elementary education. Curtis, a graduate of Chariho High School, is a member of the class of 2022 majoring in biochemistry.
Emma Anderson of Pawcatuck and Sara Boschwitz of Hope Valley were named to the dean’s list at Ithaca College for the fall 2020 semester.
Siobhan Duba of Stonington was named to the dean's list at Wheaton College for the fall 2020 semester.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Endicott College for the fall 2020 semester: Charlestown residents Gabriel Felicetti, majoring in bioengineering, child of Rosemary Felicetti and Dean Felicetti; Hannah Robbins, nursing, child of Lisa Robbins and Christopher Robbins; and Jenna Roberts, psychology, child of Korie Roberts and Kevin Roberts; and Pawcatuck residents Casey Boumenot, sport management, child of Julie Boumenot and Michael Boumenot; and Emma Miller, nursing, child of Holly Miller and Christopher Miller.
Frank R. Zilinyi was appointed as Mystic River Chorale's new artistic director. He will replace Frank Martignetti, artistic director for 13 seasons, who has retired.
Bonnie Pollard-Johnson of Mystic, the executive director at Academy Point at Mystic, has been appointed to the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.