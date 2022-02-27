The following local Rhode Island students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island for the fall 2021 semester: Bradford residents Kimberly Anne Binkowski, Mary A. Castaldo, Billy Davis, Jillian M. Laudone, Alexander Joseph Long, Connor Patrick Montague, Brendan Patrick Peck, Orla Josephine Peck and Mark Schwarzer; Ashaway residents Jackson Russell Beaudreau, Ethan Zachary Blanchard, Kris David Chester, Kellie N. Evola, Asher B. Ford, Keira Gonsalves, Simon Joseph Manlove, Gillian Arabella Mitkowski, Lynsie D. O'Leary, Matt Moulton Power, Victoria Cathleen Smith, Sean Michael Sposato, Andallyn Marie Tefft, Lila Wickwire, Nolan Wills and Rhiannon Elizabeth Wills; Charlestown residents Warren Marek Alexander, Sydney Aislinn Anderson, Drew Patrick Babineau, Autumn Elizabeth Baker, Nittaunis Anoquese Baker, Mary Ann Barboza, CJ John Baton, Matt John Brady, Michaela Marie Brady, Andrew Paul Campbell, Sydney Davis, Heather Elizabeth Denneny, Jason William Desrosiers, Anya Eileen Detonnancourt, Sarah Kate Dzwil, Emily A. Folan, Melie Elizabeth Hayes, Casey P. Hogan, Sierra Lexi James, Miranda Joss, Chase LaMountain, Aimee Marie Louzon, Brayden J. Marriott, Andrew Robert Masciotti, Kristyn Mary Morgan, Noah James Nicolella, Caitlin Jean O'Leary, Rachel Dawn O'Leary, Everett Joseph Palmer Eli E Poirier, Kevin David Quirk, Tali Angela Renzi, Meg Lee Romano, Talia Rose Sauro, Leah Veronica Seeram, Delaney Elizabeth Smail, Justine Megan Stroble, Jacob Towne, Kevin Thomas Wheeler and Ella Sophia Zalewsky; Richmond residents Kris Juanita Adams Aaron Cervone, Samantha Cochis, Dana E. Crandall, Catherine Theresa Fugere, Nathaniel J. Fuller, Anna Helena Golas, McKayla Erin Kerr, Victoria Paige Manning, Matt Hendrick Masse, Logan Patrick McCue, Chris Philip Miller, Lily Anne Moreau, Corey James Pennington, Tyler Joseph Puglia, Lauren Elizabeth Redmond, Trish Kathleen Rizzo, Tyler Jackson Wallace and Derrien Lee Walters; Hopkinton residents Taylor Nicole Kowal and Morgan Renee Wightman; Carolina residents Devin Jason Anderson, Kevin Clark Bugbee-Cassara, Ava Sephora DiBiasio, Jenna Heath and Katrina Elizabeth Straub; Wyoming residents Georgie R Barrett, Dreydan C. Cianci, Lora F. Goley, Rohan P. Kelley, Alexandrea Marie Kenyon, Izzy Grace Moreau and Todd Michael Poulos; Rockville residents Kaitlynn Patricia Clavet, Kody Matthew Gordon and Henry Jaime Raposo; Shannock residents Will Pierce Beaudreau and Reagan Hamling; Wood River Junction residents Abigail Elizabeth Levcowich Shea James Jackson, Alexandria Olivia Williams, Brianna Elizabeth Williams and Kevin Yeaw; and Hope Valley residents Hannah Lyn Benavides Aidan Thomas Boving Alek Boving EmmaJane Elizabeth Bradley, Megan J. Capwell, Samantha Paige Cleary, Nicole Lisa Desbiens, Emma Elizabeth Dobson, Jacob Riley Dube, Brooke Laura Dulude, Madison P. Dulude, Samantha Lynn Fugere, Kendra Hayes Gever, Tara Gozaydin, Layne Frances Hart, Annaliese H. Kenney, Joshua L. Koziol, Riley Paige Lenihan, Brent James Marler, Alyssa Marie Scuncio and Kaylyn Marie Wood.
Caroline Olivia Mancini of Bradford was named to the dean’s list at Centenary University for the fall 2021 semester.
