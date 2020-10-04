The following local students received bachelor degrees from the University of Connecticut: Stonington residents Jonathan Alec Armstrong, Bachelor of Arts, applied mathematical sciences; Sarah Bussey, Bachelor of Arts, English; Hannah N. Johnson, Bachelor of Science, finance; Sophie Frances Kornacki, Bachelor of Science, nursing; Monitha M. Patel, Bachelor of Science, molecular and cell biology; Amanda Frances Thomas, Bachelor of Arts, human development and family sciences; Katherine Grace Winchester, Bachelor of Arts, psychological sciences; and North Stonington residents Evan Anthony Bresnan, Bachelor of Science, finance; Michael Dellaporta, Bachelor of Science, finance; Tyler J. Dibrino, Bachelor of Arts, economics and political science; Priscilla Eang, Bachelor of Arts, psychological sciences; Max A. Laabs, Bachelor of Arts, communication; Jacob Lewis Raggon, Bachelor of Science, finance; and Hanna Elizabeth Vetrovec, Bachelor of Science, pharmacy studies.
Jake Edward Garro of Westerly received a Bachelor of Arts in sports business from Saint Leo University. He is the son of Anthony and Linda Garro of Westerly.
Amy Martunas of Westerly received a Bachelor of Science in business, human resource management and Christine Sylvia of Westerly received a Master of Science in nursing education from Western Governors University.
Haley Elise Duba of Stonington graduated summa cum laude from Wheaton College with a degree in mathematics and a minor in computer science.
Matthew Gouvin of Charlestown received a scholarship from the Journalism Education Foundation of New England, a division of the New England Newspaper & Press Association. Gouvin is a 2020 graduate of Chariho High School. Other recipients were Alison Cross of Monroe, Conn.; Caroline Enos of Gloucester, Mass.; and Julia Preszler of Newtown, Conn.
Emma Catherine Burnside of Pawcatuck was named to the dean’s list at Baylor University for the spring 2020 semester.
Halle Anderson of Stonington and Timothy Champlin of Charlestown were named to the dean's list at the University of Massachusetts Lowell for the spring 2020 semester. Anderson is majoring in exercise science and Champlin is majoring in mathematics.
Alexandra Pratt of Pawcatuck received a Bachelor of Science degree in psyhology from Springfield College.
