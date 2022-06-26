Joseph Fusaro of Westerly, Kassie Startz of North Stonington and Jennalyn Hainse of West Kingston were named to the dean’s list at Curry College for the spring 2022 semester.
Stella Galli of Westerly was named to the dean’s list at the University of Delaware for the spring 2022 semester.
Alexander Chandy of Westerly and Caroline Garrett of Mystic were named to the dean’s list at Siena College for the spring 2022 semester.
Abigail White of Westerly was named to the dean's list at Sacred Heart University for the spring 2022 semester. White is enrolled in the Davis & Henley College of Nursing at the university.
Conor Mackay of Westerly was named to the dean’s list at the University of Iowa for the spring 2022 semester. Mackay is a member of the class of 2022 majoring in marketing.
Michael Imbriglio of Westerly and Aidan Flanagan of Hope Valley were named to the dean’s list at the University of Alabama for the spring 2022 semester.
Aidan Turner of Pawcatuck was named to the dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta for the spring 2022 semester. Turner is majoring in business economics.
Morgan Lallo of Pawcatuck, Audrey Mejza of Stonington and Alexander Baas of North Stonington were named to the dean’s list at Hofstra University for the spring 2022 semester.
Peter Grills of Ashaway and Tyler Lawton of North Stonington were named to the dean's list at Dean College for the spring 2022 semester.
The following local students completed research projects at Worcester Polytechnic Institute: Max Wojtas of Stonington completed the project titled Developing Online and Community Based Fundraising Strategies and Ronald Pfisterer of Mystic completed the project titled A Renewable Energy Plan for the Estes Park YMCA. Wojtas is a member of the class of 2023 majoring in society, technology and policy. Pfisterer is a member of the class of 2023 majoring in robotics engineering.
Kassandra Fisher of Richmond was selected as a 2022 orientation leader at Lasell University.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross for the spring 2022 semester: Stonington residents Olivia Ferrara and Rachel Kunka and Mystic residents Gabrielle Aucello, Mary Edmonds and Diana Sefransky. Ferrara is a member of the class of 2022, Aucello and Edmonds are members of the class of 2023, Sefransky is a member of the class of 2024 and Kunka is a member of the class of 2025.
Sam Quentin Snediker of Mystic received a Bachelor of Arts summa cum laude in political science from Clark University. Snediker is a member of the Phi Beta Kappa and Gryphon & Pleiades honor societies.
Claire McCarthy of Mystic was named to the president's List at The State University of New York at Potsdam. McCarthy is majoring in music education.
Maysa Gray of Mystic was named to the dean's list at Nichols College for the spring 2022 semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.