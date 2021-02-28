Dakota Busch of Westerly was named to the dean's list at The University of Tampa for the fall 2020 semester. Busch is a member of the class of 2022 majoring in communication, media, and culture.
Nathan Cahoone of Westerly received a Master of Science in athletic administration from Ohio University's College of Business.
Colby Daniel Makin of Westerly and Joshua Mark Smithey of Charlestown were named to the dean's list at Norwich University for the fall 2020 semester.
Makenna Capalbo and Nicholas Turo of Westerly, Mackenzie Shaughnessy of Pawcatuck, Nicholas Benjamin of Stonington and Lauren Rockwell and Kenneth Turner of North Stonington were named to the dean’s list at the University of Hartford for the fall 2020 semester.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Maine for the fall 2020 semester: Westerly residents Jack Adams, Thomas Bertsch, Kenzie O’Clair and Bill Romanski; Charlestown resident Mark DeCataldo; Stonington resident Paige Giffault; Mystic residents Wendy Bessette and Haley Mentz; and West Kingston resident Zachary Jennings.
Timothy Champlin of Charlestown and Halle Anderson of Stonington were named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Lowell for the fall 2020 semester. Champlin is majoring in mathematics and Anderson is majoring in exercise science.
Drew Donovan and Andrew Costanzo of Pawcatuck and Cristian DeCastro of Stonington were named to the dean’s list Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall semester 2020. Donovan is in the game design and development program, Costanzo is in the web and mobile computing program and DeCastro is in the computing security program.
Hannah Pratt of Stonington was named to the president’s list at James Madison University for the fall 2020 semester. She is majoring in health sciences.
Miranda Arruda of Pawcatuck was named to the dean’s list at Seton Hall University for the fall 2020 semester.
Betsy Conger of Stonington was named to the dean's list at the University of the South for the fall 2020 term. She is the daughter of Kathleen and George T. Conger of Stonington.
Gabrielle Heughins and Matthew Santacroce of Pawcatuck were named to the dean’s list the Florida Institute of Technology for the fall 2020 semester.
Catherine Johnson of Stonington was hired as a winter student intern by Tind-All Creative Marketing. Johnson is a member of the class of 2021 at Coastal Carolina University, majoring in marketing.
Amelia Petrucci of Wakefield was named to the dean’s list the University of Southern Maine for the fall 2020 semester.
Kimberly Ohnemus of Bourne, Mass.; Clea Harrelson of Centerville, Tenn; and Elle Wibisono of Bali, Indonesia, have been named as John A. Knauss Marine Policy Fellows. The graduate students at the University of Rhode Island will join 74 other finalists to spend a year in Washington, D.C., working on ocean and coastal policy issues.
Andrew Rogers of Stonington has been promoted to chief operations officer and senior vice president of operations for the Westerly Community Credit Union. He has been with the credit union since 2001, most recently serving as the vice president of operations.
