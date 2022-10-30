Elias Orphanides of Westerly will perform with the Ithaca College Jazz Band during the "IC on Broadway: South Hill State of Mind." Orphanides is a member of the class of 2026 at Ithaca College.
Franca Bartkiewicz, a teacher in the Chariho School District, received the Decoding Dyslexia Rhode Island Educator Ally Award at a ceremony at the Rhode Island State House recognizing Dyslexia Awareness Week.
Paul W. Eldridge was installed as a new member of the Westerly Lions Club by Dan Marantz, membership chairman. Eldridge was sponsored by member Richard Ferris.
Kendra L. Walsh of Wyoming is a 2022-23 recipient of an Omicron Delta Kappa General Scholarship. She is a second-year student at Brown University's Warren Alpert Medical School and a graduate of the University of Rhode Island.
Daria DiBiasio of Carolina is a member of the Eastern Connecticut State University's women's soccer team. DiBiasio is a member of the class of 2025 majoring in environmental earth science. She plays defense for the team.
Delia Gee-Champagne of Wyoming and Michaela Ellis are members of the Eastern Connecticut State University's women's field hockey team. Gee-Champagne is a member of the class of 2025 majoring in business administration. She plays forward/defense for the team. Ellis is a member of the class of 2025 majoring in political science. She plays forward/midfield for the team.
Jenna Loring of West Kingston is a member of the Eastern Connecticut State University's women's volleyball team. Loring is a member of the class of 2026 majoring in business administration. She plays libero for the team.
Justine Stroble of Charlestown has enrolled as a member of the class of 2026 at SUNY Delhi. Stroble is pursuing a degree in nursing education .
Madison Heughins of Pawcatuck received an award of excellence at Western Governors University School of Education; Marsha Tomasso of Stonington received an an award of excellence at Western Governors University College of Business; and Jenna Koswaski of Charlestown received an award of excellence at Western Governors University Leavitt School of Health.
Shannon Melchione of West Greenwich has joined the Westerly Community Credit Union as business development officer. She will be serving all of Rhode Island and Eastern Connecticut.
Alycia Marandola of West Warwick has been promoted at the Westerly Community Credit Union to human resources manager. Marandola joined WCCU in March as the human resources specialist.
Katherine Titus will become Moses Brown School next head of school, effective July 1, 2023. She will succeed Ron Dalgliesh, interim head of school for the 2022–23 school year, and Matt Glendinning, who was head of school from 2009–2022. She is currently interim head of school at the Lick- Wilmerding High School in San Francisco.
