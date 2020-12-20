Westerly Library & Wilcox Park has appointed Stacey Jackson of Westerly as the Memorial and Library Association's new Director of Development. Jackson previously served as the Director of Annual Giving at the Ocean Community YMCA and is currently on the Board of Directors at the WARM Center. She lives in Westerly with her husband, Alex Nunes and their two sons, Julian and Harrison.
Elyse Yanusas of Westerly was named to the dean’s list at Nazareth College for the fall 2020 semester.
The following local students were named to the honor roll at Bishop Hendricken High School: grade 9, honors, Timothy Rapoza of Richmond; grade 11, president's list, Tsegaye Janat of Westerly; high honors, Nicholas Comito of Westerly; honors, Alexander Pinto of Westerly; and grade 12, president's list, Aidan Flanagan of Hope Valley.
Nicole Carnevale of Hope Valley was elected to Nichols College Student Government Association as president for the class of 2024.
Sean Jackson of Wood River Junction was elected as the vice president for academic affairs for the Nichols College Student Government Association.
Mitchell College awarded the following local students with George Floyd Scholarships: Dylan Radovich of Groton, Emil Cortorreal of New London; Stephanie Zavala of Norwalk; and Desmond Knowles of Indianapolis, Ind.
Patrick Green, president & CEO of Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, was appointed to the board of trustees of the Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut. Other new trustees include Lee-Ann Gomes, director of Norwich Human Services; and Carol Williams, retired associate dean at Eastern Connecticut State University. A virtual celebration was held, led by Maryam Elahi, president & CEO of the foundation. Lynn Malerba, chief of the Mohegan Tribe, was appointed as the new chair of the board. Other officers include Edwin Higgins III, vice chair; Nicholas Fortson, treasurer; and Margaret O’Shea, secretary. David Schulz, outgoing chair of the board, was recognized for his past service. The program also included a testimonial from Dyanne Rafal, a reading by Connecticut’s former poet laureate Marilyn Nelson, and a musical performance by participants of the New London Talent Show.
