Lucas Mancini of Westerly was named to the honors list; Eva Guidone and Laila Mancini of Westerly were named to the high honors list; and Keira O'Brien of Pawcatuck was named to the head of school scholar honors list at Pomfret School for the fall 2022 quarter. Lucas Mancini and Guidone are members of the class of 2024; O'Brien, class of 2025; and Laila Mancini, class of 2026.
John Healy of Westerly, Claire Knez of Bradford and Clare Crosson of Charlestown were named to the dean’s list at Colgate University for the spring 2022 semester.
Zachary Snow of Charlestown, a student at Western New England University majoring in mechanical engineering, presented his Product Development and Innovation project at the Product Innovation Showcase held by the university. Snow's project, Skate Brake, is an innovative braking system to control speed when riding on a skateboard.
Michael H. Phelps Jr. of Hope Valley was named to the dean’s list at Pennsylvania College of Technology. He is majoring in welding & fabrication engineering technology.
Peter Fernholz of Pawcatuck was a member of a student team from Worcester Polytechnic Institute that recently completed a research project titled Assessing Urban Green Space in Cannaregio, Venice. Fernholz is a member of the class of 2024 majoring in mechanical engineering.
Dr. Tiffanie Waldeck, chief dental officer at Wood River Health, received the 2022 Clinical Leadership Award from the Rhode Island Health Center Association.
John S. Payne was reelected and Kate Porter and Kalpesh Shah were newly elected the Wood River Health Board of Directors.
Sen. Heather Somers (R-18) has been named a Chief Deputy Senate Republican Leader in the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative sessions and will continue to serve as ranking senator on the legislature’s Public Health Committee.
Erich Phelps of Pawcatuck participated in Emerson College Stage's production of “Old Jake's Skirts.” Phelps is a member of the class of 2025 at Emerson, majoring in musical theatre and is a member of the Class of 2025.
Devin Echle, Lenka Minar and Taylor O'Neill of Pawcatuck and Leah McNeir of Mystic received an Associate of Science in nursing, receiving their nursing pin, from Three Rivers Community College.
Nick Bosse of North Stonington was named the Mohegan Sun Wolf Den’s Locals Live 2022 Champion. As part of his prize, Bosse won $5,000 and will headline a future show at the Wolf Den.
Daniel McDavitt has been appointed director of the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Chorus. He succeeds past director Wendy Moy. McDavitt is also director of Cadet Vocal Music at the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London.
Jeffrey C. Hall has been named as the new executive director of the Audubon Society of Rhode Island. He previously was the society’s senior director of advancement.
Taiwo Adefiyiju of Providence has been named as the new dean of students of the Community College of Rhode Island. Adefiyiju previously served as the assistant dean of students & director of cultural education at Providence College. She is a doctoral candidate in the Education Leadership Program at Johnson & Wales University.
