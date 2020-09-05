The following local residents were named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College for the spring 2020 semester: James Costa of Pawcatuck, a member of the class of 2021 majoring in psychology and elementary education; Seth Bueno of Ashaway, class of 2020, neuroscience; Tucker Curtis of Charlestown, class of 2022, biochemistry major; and Charlotte Broome of West Kingston, class of 2022, environmental studies.
Michael G. Whitehouse was installed as the new president of the Groton Rotary Club. Other officers taking the oath of service for the 2020-21 year are Anas Tarraboisi, president-elect; Lea Doran, treasurer; and Cindy Olsen, secretary. Rotary Board of Trustees members for the next year are R. B. Kent Jr., John P. Silsby, Richard B. Kent, Lian Obrey, Frank E. Winkler and Gary Weale.
Sean O'Brien of Westerly was named to the dean’s list at Johnson & Wales University for the spring 2020 term. O’Brien, the son of Sean and Carolyn O'Brien of Westerly, is majoring in sports, entertainment & event management and is a 2018 graduate of Westerly High School.
Brian Buckley of Hope Valley received a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Nichols College.
Morgan Floyd of Stonington was named to dean’s list at The University of Alabama for the spring 2020 semester.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Fairfield University for the spring 2020 semester: Charlestown residents Ailsa Lehrach and Sinead Maron; Stonington resident Jaden Stefanski; and Mystic residents John Appleman and Halie Nascimbeni.
Seth Bueno of Ashaway received a Bachelor of Science in neuroscience from Saint Michael's College.
Alexandra Romano of Westerly received a Master of Education degree in curriculum and instruction from UMass Lowell.
Richard F. Boylan, Quinn D. Chappelle, Julianna M. Hill and Rhys A. Johnstone of Westerly were named to the dean’s list at Boston University for the spring 2020 semester.
Laura Boegler of Westerly received a Master of Science in child life and family centered care and Erin Sheehan of Charlestown received a Master of Social Work in social work from Boston University.
The late Hallie Linacre who was a student at Nichols College in Dudley, Mass, was awarded a President's List status posthumously for the spring 2020 semester.
Nicholas Robinson of Pawcatuck was named to the dean’s list at Champlain College for the spring 2020 semester. Robinson is majoring in filmmaking.
Morgan Lallo and Caitlyn Wrang of Pawcatuck were named to the dean’s list at Hofstra University for the spring 2020 semester.
Ben Smith of Mystic was named to the dean’s list University of Southern Maine for the spring 2020 semester.
Nicholas Rofrano of Pawcatuck and Benjamin Abely of Stonington completed their first year of studies at Lasell University.
