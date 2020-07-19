The following local Westerly students were named to the dean’s list at University of Rhode Island for the spring 2020 semester: Nicole Chen, Jacob Dowdal, Danielle Kubicsko, Avi Shrivastava, Emily Sullivan, Elisabeth Bianchi, Rachel Drake, Joanne Liu, Alex Huang, Joey Kuzmic, Alyssa Valentini, TJ Dobson, Taylor Fiore-Chettiar, Tom Ritacco, Alexa Pucci, Brendan Flood, Benjamin Feeney, Jonathan Celico, Brett Mayne, Ashley McCarthy, Sarabeth McClain, Kaitlyn Miner, Matthew Moretta, Andy Mui, Katricia Padula, Elisa Perez, Denzell Rodriguez, Ana Santos, Stephan Schultz, Maci Silvia, Alyssa Sperl, Angelo Turano, Gary Zeng, Caitlin Marriott, Robert Kapfer, Devyn Hetu, Shannon Gibbons, Michael DeBartolo, Collin Beaird, Alexandra Wilks, Adrianna Turano, Ben Tripp, Camryn Tierney, Erica Silva, Celia Perez, Zach Palmer, Hannah Ornburn, Kaela Mowrey, Zach Menard, Isaiah Luzzi, Sam Luzzi, Natalie LaBua, Ryan Healey, Blake Harrison, Olivia Harris, Connor Gambino, Peter Fusaro, Nicole Faiss, Lauren Dobson, Laura Cruso, Oliver Carey, Mia Capparelli, Skye Byrne, Matt Brissette, Adam Antonitis, Joshua Vega, Tatum Shaw, John Luzzi, Britney Lumsdon, Ellie Baker, Matthew Robinson, Felix Tepass, Gabby Toriello, Maya Perez, Teddy McGuire, Alison Lin, Jacob Gilman, Victor Gervasini, Taber Gates, Russell Foden, Rachael Fleming, Tori Claudio, Gabriella Celico, Rosa Adimari, Sebastian Bellone, John Mancini, Gina Vincent, Alex Toscano, Kyle Stewart, Rebecca Mowrey, Lani Koppermann, Christina Imbriglio, Andy Cummings, Derek Jacobs, Erika Rohdin, Samantha Stuart, Emily Montalto, Joseph McClain, Christopher Shaffer, Maggie Spano, Sydni Gardiner, Bryanna Restelli, Nicholas Pagliusi, Eric Gardiner, Rachel Vetelino, Ryan O'Donnell and Kate Laudone;
Samantha Kellers of Charlestown won the Elizabeth Leiby Wood Prize at Hood College's Honors Convocation ceremony. The award is presented by the department of chemistry and physics.
Zack Tedeschi of Pawcatuck received a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Western New England University.
Anna Bornstein of Stonington received a Bachelor of Arts in environmental studies from Ithaca College.
Claire McCarthy of Mystic was named to the president’s list at The State University of New York at Potsdam for the spring 2020 semester.
Abigail Van Essendelft of Mystic was named to the dean's list at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2020 semester.
