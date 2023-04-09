Amanda Edwards of Westerly was named to the high honors dean's list at the University of Farmington for the fall 2022 semester.
Elizabeth Merryweather of Westerly and Anna LaCroix of Richmond were named to the dean's list at Tufts University for the fall 2022 semester.
Mya Malkemes of Westerly, Eva Simmons of Charlestown and Maggie Mae Roche of Mystic were named to the dean’s list at Emmanuel College for the fall 2022 semester.
Millie White of Westerly received a Master of Science in analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Nicholas Turo of Westerly; Emma Hundt and Lauren Rockwell of North Stonington; and Lex Trenn of West Kingston were named to the president’s list at the University of Hartford for the fall 2022 semester.
Devin Kazarian of Westerly was named to the dean's list at College of Our Lady of the Elms for the fall 2022 semester.
Eva Guidone of Westerly and Keira O'Brien of Pawcatuck were named to the head of school scholar honors list and Lucas Mancini of Westerly was named to the high honors list at Pomfret School for the winter 2022-23 term. Guidone and Manicini are members of the class of 2024 and O'Brien is a member of the class of 2025.
Miranda Arruda of Pawcatuck and Kylee Wtulich of Mystic were named to the dean’s list at Seton Hall University for the fall 2022 dean's list.
Deidra Hall of Pawcatuck won a state championship title in extemporaneous speaking and Connor Hall placed first in debate at the Ohio Forensics Association's State Championship. Deidra is a member of the class of 2026 majoring in electrical engineering and Connor is a member of the class of 2024 majoring in mechanical engineering at Cedarville University.
Virginia Keister of Hope Valley, a student at Chariho Regional High School, competed in the 2023 R.I. Poetry Out Loud State Championship.
Ben Abely of Stonington was a member of the 4x100m relay team from Lasell University’s men’s outdoor track and field team which placed fourth with a time of 45.88s at the Bridgewater State University Invitational.
Katjana Gora of Stonington was named to the dean's list at Simmons University for the fall 2022 semester.
Wheeler High graduates Cheryl (Lord) Hasse and Wayne Coats were inducted as Distinguished Alumni by the North Stonington Education Foundation at the North Stonington Unleashed fundraiser.
